BELTON — Coming off a game that he said his team was fortunate to win, Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Pete Fredenburg is thankful for this week’s open date on the schedule.
“To have a game like that and then have an open date could be a perfect scenario,” Fredenburg said Monday, two days after the Crusaders’ 30-28 victory over East Texas Baptist. “We have to regain some confidence, and the only way you can is by going back out and working on some fundamentals.”
UMHB (3-0, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) on Saturday totaled only 240 yards, turned over the ball three times, watched usually reliable kicker Anthony Avila miss his first four field goal attempts, and allowed Tigers quarterback Troy Yowman to throw for 354 yards.
The Crusaders prevailed because they forced six turnovers and got in range with 2:12 remaining to give Avila a fifth chance — a 37-yarder that he made to provide the winning margin.
In other words, UMHB has plenty to work on this week and next before hosting Louisiana College (1-1, 1-1) on March 20.
“We obviously were very fortunate to win the ballgame because so many things happened — Avila missing so many kicks, us having problems with our passing game — that have to be worked out,” Fredenburg said. “It’s good that we have an open date so we can go back to some fundamental issues. We’re going to really work on those, and hopefully we’ll learn from the mistakes we made and be a whole lot better than we were Saturday.”
The Crusaders have struggled all spring to get their passing game on track. Sophomore Tommy Bowden has completed less than half of his attempts (25 of 59) and thrown three interceptions as junior Kyle King (13-of-25 with one pick) continues to make a push for the starting job.
Bowden leads the team in rushing with 233 yards, but King turned in the better performance against ETBU.
“I think Kyle performed a little better than Tommy did. We want to make sure we’re not asking those guys to do too much while they’re still developing,” Fredenburg said. “It’s important to realize that each one has some positive things that he can contribute to the team, and we have to get into a position where we can utilize that.
“Kyle is a little different than Tommy. We have to make sure that whoever is the quarterback, he’s doing the things he can be successful at.”
As for the problems in pass coverage last week, Fredenburg blamed most of them on schematic issues derived from the Crusaders’ alteration in defensive schemes this spring. Even with the struggles, UMHB picked off Yowman four times, getting two interceptions from Jefferson Fritz and one each from Akeem Jackson and Titus Dunk.
“There were some defensive lapses on our part, and they did a nice job with some things to attack our coverage packages. We did some things poorly, but they are things that we can correct,” Fredenburg said. “What they did to our defense can be a lesson for us, and I think we’ll be rewarded by those adjustments that we’ll make.”
And as for Avila, the coach isn’t overly concerned about the misses, especially after the junior came through in the clutch when the Crusaders needed him most.
“There couldn’t have been more pressure on him, having to kick the field goal for us to win the game,” Fredenburg said. “And he knew one reason we were in that situation was because of his inadequacies in performing what he usually does so well.
“I will say that he felt the players had confidence in him to get the job done and, ultimately, that’s what he did.”