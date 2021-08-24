CAMERON — Fabian Salomon earlier this summer saw his name printed on Page 315 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine under the header of “Preseason Defensive MVP” for District 11-3A-I.
He hasn’t given it much thought since. The senior linebacker knows the superlative is, in one way, based on the 118 tackles he produced last season, and he’s more concerned about making 2021 even better for himself and his team.
“It’s something — a name, a title,” said Salomon, a 5-foot-7, 165-pound weightlifting enthusiast heading into his third and final season as a starting linebacker at Cameron Yoe. “But, I have to earn it. It’s just preseason and from the past. I have to work for it if I want to be defensive MVP for real.”
It’s a heady perspective from the 17-year-old, who was the Yoemen’s second-leading tackler as a sophomore before jumping up one spot in 2020, which featured two games of 20-plus stops — once each against Caldwell and Troy — and an average of 13.1 tackles per game. The senior took his grounded approach another step further when posed with a me-versus-we scenario: 200 tackles and the MVP or a state championship?
“Definitely state championship,” he said before adding, “Along the way, I’ll definitely pick up those tackles.”
He’ll certainly try to get as many as he can, just with better knowledge of how to go about it now that he has 20 varsity games to reference.
Salomon made his debut two games into 2019, called up prior to a Week 3 non-district contest against Giddings. He said he registered a sack on his first play — a check of the statistic revealed it went for a 3-yard loss — and he’s been a fixture in the linebacker rotation as a starter since. Salomon finished his sophomore campaign with 88 tackles.
More important, though, he had a better understanding of his position, including patience within his given assignment.
“I had to learn how to read the keys,” he said.
A first-team all-district selection following Yoe’s 2020 season — three caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six tackles for losses among the 118 — symbolized development in that facet and others on the field. Salomon said the most significant improvement he can achieve going into his final year is on an emotional level.
“I have anger issues, so I have to control them. I don’t want it to lash out and cause 15-yard penalties and affect the team during games like last year,” he said.
His strategy for minimizing the chance of that is simple and influenced by an encouraging Yoe coaching staff.
“Just let it be. There’s always the next play,” he said.
Along with new head coach — new this year but very familiar — Rick Rhoades, the Yoemen also have first-year defensive coordinator Tyler Blackshire, who’s implemented a 4-2-5 scheme that will keep Salomon and fellow linebacker Colton Barbo (110 tackles in 2020) busy with a few more responsibilities as that unit aims to better itself after allowing 26.5 points and 340.6 yards per game last year.
“It’s a bit of a change but I adjusted to it,” Salomon said, expanding on the change by describing he’ll have more to do within pass coverage than his previous two seasons.
Rhoades can certainly see the potential of consistent, high-level contributions from Salomon and Barbo within Blackshire’s system.
“He’s a great athlete. The thing Fabian has to work on is keeping his composure, but he can be one of the best leaders we have. There’s no doubt he can run to the football and make plays,” Rhoades said. “If we gave an award for the kid who worked the hardest during the summer, it would go to Colton Barbo.”
What might also help that duo is friendly competition.
“Last year I was the leading tackler in district and he was second, so we always talk mess to each other about who will get it this year,” Salomon said with a smile.
In a casual setting, Salomon doesn’t seem to be the angry-type. He appears polite, genuine and conversational, and he has his mom, Lorena Banda, to thank for that.
“She taught me to be respectful and have basic manners,” said Salomon, the oldest of four siblings — including brother Carlos, a junior defensive lineman — who shared that he hasn’t seen his biological dad since the age of 7. “My mom was a good father figure to me, until (stepdad) Sam came along. She’s very independent. I love my mom and look up to her in every way.”
Probably the same way in which he’d like to have his teammates look up to him.
“Bonding with your teammates helps with communication, and communication helps with getting everybody on the same page each play,” Salomon said.