There’s no harm in still basking in a year-old district title, especially since the one Bruceville-Eddy won was its first since 1985. Plus, sometimes history helps the present, and the Eagles’ successful 2019 season already has set the tone for 2020.
“The momentum has carried over. We had 15 more come out for football this season and just the momentum through the community is carrying the team forward,” second-year head coach Kyle Shoppach said. “But the kids understand that we’re not going to sneak up on anybody anymore.”
Claiming the league crown — which was more specifically the program’s first outright championship since 1980 — and going 9-2 overall last season served its purpose in another way, too. The Eagles, who welcome back six starters on offense and defense, now have even loftier goals after a third playoff trip in the last four years ended in the first round.
Last season’s exit was particularly gut-wrenching — a 48-41 overtime loss to De Leon.
“The whole team has been working hard during the offseason,” left tackle and middle linebacker Cameron Fouts said. “There’s always room for improvement in everything, so we definitely just want to continue having the same atmosphere at practice and keep winning each day. Just be better than you were the day before.”
Fouts is part of an offensive line that includes veterans Noah Cano and Hunter Carter. The defensive front also features a trio of stalwarts in Chris Martinez, Hunter Diaz and Caleb Pate, leading Shoppach to conclude that in the trenches is where Bruceville-Eddy will have its foundation.
“It’s nice having a group of guys that have been there and done that,” Shoppach said.
Speaking of been there, quarterback Trapper Ensor returns for his senior campaign after throwing for 1,665 yards and 19 touchdowns to just five interceptions as a junior while orchestrating an offense that piled up 464.4 yards per game — the area’s second-highest total.
Ensor said the key to another memorable season begins in practice.
“It’s the little things. It’s the things during practice that we all do, the things that suck that we have to be able to push through,” he said. “We all lean on each other more than we ever have. We’re not a roster full of studs so we have to rely on each other, and that’s in good times and bad times.”
Changes
All-state running back Nathan Quattlebaum has graduated. But Shoppach assured that even though he won’t have Quattlebaum, who rushed for 2,447 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2019, sophomore Chad Pate has the potential to step right in and gobble up his share of green space.
“I don’t think anybody can be Nate, but Chad runs very similar. He’s a very tough runner and early on in practice, he’s done a couple things Nate couldn’t do. So, I’m excited about him,” Shoppach said.
Pablo Rubio and Colby Tolbert will slide into slot receiver roles to fill voids left by TJ Jarmon and John Lopez and complement outside components Levi LaFavers (four of his seven catches last year were touchdowns) — the Eagles’ most experienced pass catcher — and Caleb Pate.
And you are?
The University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment in February sent the Eagles into District 12-2A-I, with one carryover league opponent — rival Moody. Making up the rest of the seven-team group are Thrall, Hearne, Thorndale, Holland and Rosebud-Lott. Five of the seven qualified for the postseason a year ago and finished with a combined record of 44-16.
“Got into a good one,” Shoppach said. “When we look at what we are playing against, we feel as though we will be as competitive as anyone.”
Close call
When McLennan County health officials July 21 initially barred athletic activity until September because of COVID-19 concerns, the Eagles all held their breath. That order was rescinded a few days later, allowing Shoppach to keep original plans intact.
“Day to day, every day, we are adjusting, sanitizing, wearing masks and doing the things we are asked to do,” Shoppach said.