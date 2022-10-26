For months, Killeen Chaparral struggled as it created a program from scratch during the school’s first year of existence. But, last week, persistence paid off for the Bobcats.
While Belton was idle, Chaparral made history, emphatically collecting its inaugural win by defeating Pflugerville Connally 50-18 in its home finale.
Now, with their idle date coming in Week 11, instead of floundering, the Bobcats enter their last game flourishing, and Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin believes the scenario is worrisome.
“Having to play them in their last game scares me because every trick play they have worked on, onside kick they’ve tried or any fake punt they’ve practiced all year long and haven’t used is probably going to get used against us,” Sniffin said. “We are just going to have to stay aware, put ourselves in the right positions and make plays when they do try those things.”
Despite its record, Chaparral (1-8, 1-4 District 11-5A-II) could be Belton’s biggest obstacle en route to earning the Tigers’ first district title since 2009.
With a victory, Belton (6-2, 4-0) ensures at least a winner-take-all contest against Waco University (4-4, 3-1) in the final week of the season. Should the Trojans be upset on the road by the winless Cougars (0-8, 0-4) tonight, the Tigers could walk into the final week already in possession of the championship.
If the Tigers, who already have secured a playoff berth, stumble against the Bobcats, though, there is the potential to fall as far as third in the final standings.
Although there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the game, Belton knows what to expect.
Under the guidance of longtime head coach Alan Haire, who spent the prior six seasons overseeing his hometown team at Salado, Chaparral is dedicated to operating a slot-T offense and heavily utilizing its running game.
Last week, it worked to perfection as the Bobcats accumulated 399 total yards with 379 coming on the ground behind freshman running back Kenneth Johnson, who finished with 221 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
“Defensively, our kids have had a really good week and a half of practice,” Sniffin said. “Obviously, in the game there is a different speed, but I feel like the kids are prepared and ready. Hopefully, we will see that on Friday night.”
Reaching for more
The last time Belton was on the field, senior defensive back Sam Babcock intercepted his first pass of the season, which also was the first interception produced by the entire team.
Led by then-senior Kage Carmichael, who picked off six passes, the Tigers tallied 14 interceptions last year, and since 2017, they have finished with double-digit interceptions three times. In the two years it did not occur (2019, 2020) Belton combined for 10 interceptions.
Odds are the Tigers will not even come close to the production.
With only Chaparral — an almost exclusively ground-based offense — and Waco University remaining on the regular-season schedule, Belton will be hard pressed to add to the number.
The Tigers have posted at least four interceptions in each of the previous 13 seasons. In 2008, Belton had just two interceptions.
Playoff possibilities
The Tigers know they are going to the playoffs, but with so much left to be determined during the final two weeks of the regular season, there is no way to tell who their opening-round opponent will be.
Like in District 11-5A-II, Belton’s counterparts in District 12-5A-II are in a similar situation with the top five teams situated within three games of each other in the standings.
Regardless of who emerges on the opposite side of the Tigers’ bi-district bracket, teams are proving capable of delivering ridiculous offensive showings.
Last week, Austin LBJ beat Austin Travis 82-0, while Austin Crockett posted a 77-point shutout victory against Austin Eastside. Furthermore, Austin Northeast and Austin McCallum each scored at least 40 points in wins.
And the showings were not outliers.
The Jaguars have scored at least 68 points in each of the previous four games, while the next three teams in the standings have combined for five showings of at least 50 points, and fifth-place Travis’ season high is 47 points.
Belton’s season high is 43 points, achieving the total twice.