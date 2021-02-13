BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor has been in a scoring rut of late, and Saturday afternoon’s matchup with conference-leading East Texas Baptist did little to solve the Lady Crusaders’ woes.
UMHB shot only 21 percent from the field in the first half, and ETBU led from start to finish in a 62-48 victory at Mayborn Campus Center.
The outcome extended the losing streak to four games for the Lady Crusaders (8-7, 4-6 American Southwest Conference), who averaged 53 points in that stretch and twice didn’t reach the 50-point mark.
“When we watch on film, I don’t feel like we’re taking bad shots. Shots just aren’t falling,” said UMHB coach Mark Morefield, whose team was 6-of-29 from the floor in the first half. “We’re getting good looks at the rim, but we’re not getting shots to fall.”
The Tigers (19-0, 11-0) led 14-9 through one quarter and were still up by five before going on a 9-0 run over the final 5:48 of the first half to take a 28-14 lead into the break.
ETBU’s advantage grew to as many as 16 points in the third quarter, and UMHB cut the gap to single digits only once on Brooke Elliott’s three-point play that made it 57-48 with 1:51 left in the fourth. The Tigers closed out the game by going 5-of-6 from the foul line.
Despite the four-game skid, Lady Crusaders post Taylor Kollmorgen — a graduate transfer who has played more college basketball games than anyone else on UMHB’s roster — believes her team has time to right the ship before the conference tournament begins.
“It’s about ownership, coming together as a team and picking each other up,” she said. “(ETBU is) leading the conference right now, so we’re keeping that in perspective.”
Hanna Hudson scored a game-high 14 points and Mallory Stephens added nine for the Tigers, who came in averaging 74 points per game. Academy product Kenidi White had four points for ETBU.
Olivia Champion scored 10 points, Elliott finished with eight, and Hannah Eggleston and Allaira Jones had six each for UMHB, which will try to get back on track with homes games against Sul Ross State on Thursday and Howard Payne next Saturday.
“I feel like we have talent and I feel like we’re doing the things on the defensive end that we need to do,” Morefield said. “The unfortunate part is that basketball is a scoring game, and we have to start converting our defensive stops into points.”