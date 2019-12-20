KILLEEN — Nine turnovers by the Killeen Kangaroos, and Temple’s ability to knock down almost every open shot it took helped the Wildcats build a big early lead on their way to a 66-46 victory in a District 12-6A boys basketball game Friday night.
“We are fortunate to get the win,” Temple coach Michael Thomas said. “We were a little sloppy today.”
The Wildcats (12-0, 2-0) dominated things early and were up 15-0 thanks in large part to the Roos’ turnovers, which led to Temple’s first nine points on layups by Jaiden Pate and Elcid Smith, a dunk by Quentin Johnston and a 3-pointer by Smith in the first 3 minutes.
While the lead was nice, Thomas said he was disappointed the rest of the night.
“I’m trying to get them to have the mentality that when you have a team down like that, you have to put them away,” he said. “We were complacent and they came back on us.”
The Wildcats led 17-9 after the opening frame and 39-18 at halftime after shooting 16-of-21 from the floor.
Killeen (5-7, 0-3), which had 23 total turnovers, was down 54-35 by the end of the third before going on a 5-0 run that cut the gap to 14 points early in the fourth. Eight fourth-quarter turnovers by Temple and three 3-pointers by Killeen’s Dominic Davis helped the Roos keep pace for a while, but they didn’t get any closer.
Temple handled Killeen’s full-court pressure in the second half, tossing long passes to open players. Johnston was the beneficiary of most of those and scored a game-high 22 points.
“It was easy in spurts,” Thomas said of breaking the press. “But we were sloppy, real sloppy. Sometimes people don’t understand it looking from the outside. We can’t get complacent like that.”
But despite their coach’s displeasure at times, the Wildcats remained undefeated.
“You can always teach better when you win,” Thomas said. “We’re fortunate, but we aren’t taking anything for granted. Hopefully (our guys) do something over (the upcoming five-day break) because we have a game next Thursday and no practice in between.”
The Wildcats return to action Dec. 26 at the MT Rice Tournament hosted by Hewitt Midway.