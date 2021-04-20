HUNTSVILLE — Lake Belton qualified for the boys golf state tournament in the school’s inaugural season, closing with a 346 on Tuesday to finish second in the Class 4A Region III tournament.
The Broncos (352-346—698) came in 38 strokes behind regional champion Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville and 12 shots ahead of final state qualifier Carthage at Raven Nest Golf Club.
Connor Colby (79-81—160) finished fifth in the individual standings, and teammate Cooke Chandler (91-77—168) tied for eighth to pace Lake Belton. Chase Passentino-Slone (88-91—179), James Bond (94-97—191) and Hayden Nix (102-111—213) completed the Broncos’ card.
Salado (372-385—757) was 11th with Noah Self (99-88—187), Caleb Altum (92-98—190), Derek Mullinix (86-106—192), Cooper Carroll (95-100—195) and Cutter Meyer (102-99—201).
The 4A boys state tournament is May 17-18 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.