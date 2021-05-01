Former Temple defensive standout Ta’Quon Graham on Saturday had his professional dreams come to fruition when he was selected in the fifth round — 148th overall — of the NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart, who took the helm prior to Graham’s senior season after serving as Temple defensive coordinator on Mike Spradlin’s staff, was one of many who congratulated Graham through social media.
“So very proud of you,” Stewart posted on Twitter moments after Graham became the first Temple product drafted since Lache Seastrunk (sixth round, Washington Football Team) and Tevin Reese (seventh round, Chargers) in 2014. “Class act, great character, awesome young man. Go do your thing, Big Boy!!!”
Graham, an all-state honoree who received multiple prep awards and helped lead Temple to the Class 5A Division I state title game as a senior, was a four-year letterman with Texas where he played in 48 games — starting 24 of those.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 294 pounds, he had 23 tackles, including two sacks among seven stops for losses, in 2020 when he served as one of the Longhorns’ captains and was a Big 12 honorable mention recipient. For his career at Texas, Graham had 72 tackles and seven sacks.
According to Texas’ athletic website, Graham was the 21st Longhorns defensive lineman taken in the draft since 2000.
“Welcome to Atlanta,” the Falcons tweeted.