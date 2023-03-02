BELTON — Kyle Wright spent his high school career and one year at Texas A&M-Texarkana trying to be the top scorer on the floor, and then he came to Mary Hardin-Baylor and had a decision to make.
Should scoring continue to be his primary focus? Or, should he rebuild himself into a defensive stalwart and glue guy for a UMHB program already stocked with scorers?
The 5-foot-10 lightning-quick guard eventually chose the latter, and he and the Crusaders have been the better for it.
“He absolutely wreaks havoc on the other team’s offense. Sometimes it gets to a point where opposing guards can’t even get the ball up the floor. They’re looking for someone to pass to so they won’t have to deal with Kyle,” UMHB head coach Clif Carroll said. “He’s invaluable to us.
“He’s very vocal and a great leader. He works really hard, so the guys respect him. He’s kind of the heart and soul of this team.”
Wright still finds ways to score — often turning his defensive work into transition buckets to the tune of 6.7 points per game — but his hounding pressure on opposing ball-handlers is his greatest asset.
He has 57 steals and 74 assists this season to boost his three-year totals to 117 and 163 heading into today’s 7:20 p.m. matchup between No. 17 UMHB (21-5) and Schreiner (15-13) at Mayborn Campus Center in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
That game follows the contest between No. 15 St. Thomas (22-3) and No. 24 East Texas Baptist (23-5), and the first-round winners will meet Saturday night in Belton to determine who advances to the Sweet 16.
Wright and the Crusaders are no strangers to the NCAA tourney. They advanced to last year’s Elite Eight before falling to Elmhurst in overtime, a defeat that still bothers Wright.
“To not finish last year with a national championship, I feel like we let an opportunity slip away,” he said.
Wright isn’t the kind of guy to let many opportunities get by him, proving that point while still in high school.
Born in St. Petersburg, Fla., before moving to Texas in time to attend elementary school in McKinney and middle school and high school in Texarkana, Wright believed going into his senior year that Texas High had a chance to break a lengthy first-round playoff losing streak.
“I really tried to step up my game for my senior year,” he said. “I took that summer very seriously, working out every day and playing AAU. We won 28 games my senior year and got past the first round for the first time in a long time.”
He then went to A&M-Texarkana, which was starting its NAIA basketball program. A change in leadership over the summer left Wright on the roster of a coach who didn’t recruit him, and the guard knew he needed to find a new team.
As luck would have it, Thomas Orr — who saw Wright play in high school — had just been hired as the assistant at UMHB prior to Carroll’s first season three years ago.
“Coach Orr reached out, and I saw he had got a job here. Everybody was coming here, and he told me to follow them,” said Wright, who joined a Crusaders squad that featured a slew of new players — transfers and freshmen — for that 2020-21 season. “I wanted to be somewhere that wanted me so I could grow as a player.
“Everybody was new that first year here. That’s what brought us all together, because so many of us came from a JUCO or DII or NAIA team without a lot of playing time. We all had chips on our shoulders and were hungry and wanted to play. That’s what’s made this ride so enjoyable. The friendships we’ve built are great.”
The Crusaders have enjoyed immense success over the past three seasons, compiling a record of 65-12. The majority of those victories were after Wright — a two-time selection on the American Southwest Conference All-Defensive Team — changed his style of play and outlook on the game, something that didn’t happen immediately.
“At first, I didn’t think being a defensive guy would be my role because I wasn’t that guy in high school,” he said. “I went through a time my first year when I just wanted to score and I had a lot of turnovers.
“I got benched for a little bit and had to learn how to impact the game other than just scoring the ball. I had to revamp what I bring to the team and what I have to do to impact games. Once I learned that and accepted it, that’s when things took off.”
After making just five starts his first season at UMHB, Wright started 26 games last year and will make his 27th start of this season tonight.
His improvement and ability to constantly impact games have surprised even Carroll. The coach has yet to find a taller player who can do the same things as Wright, whose listed height of 5-10 is on the generous side.
“When people talk about Kyle, they say he’s too small and talk about how he’s not a prolific scorer and won’t be able to defend in the halfcourt,” Carroll said. “Then he goes out and proves everybody wrong.
“I’ve told him before that I’m going to recruit someone bigger than him that can take his spot, and he goes out and works hard and proves me wrong.”
Carroll and the Crusaders will need another player to step up tonight if leading scorer and All-American guard Josiah Johnson can’t play because of an injured right wrist.
Heading into Thursday’s workout, Johnson hadn’t been a full participant in practice all week.
“I would say Josiah will be a game-time decision. We just don’t know what that wrist will allow him to do,” Carroll said. “He’s out there dribbling and passing in practice, but he hasn’t tried to shoot yet.
“As a coach, it will be a difficult decision. The warrior in Josiah will tell him he’s going to play, but it’s my job to put us in the best position to win Friday and win in the long term. I can’t sacrifice him in Game 1, and then we don’t have him in Game 2 or 3 or 4. We’ve built a talented roster, and some guys will just have to play outside of their roles a little bit. It’s that next-man-up mentality.”
One thing is for sure. The Crusaders can rely on Wright to provide the energy and defensive toughness for which he’s become known.
“In this tournament, it’s about being the best team on that day,” Wright said. “You have to do that six times (to win the national championship), and we know we’re a good team. We just have to play with urgency.”