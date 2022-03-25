CHINA SPRING — After closing the regular season with 14 consecutive victories, Lake Belton was idle for a total of 13 days as spring break paused its string of success.
The Lady Broncos resumed their winning ways Friday.
Lake Belton was never challenged, getting a hat trick from sophomore midfielder Ella Wheeless and cruising to a 7-0 victory against Waco La Vega in a Class 4A girls bi-district playoff match.
The Lady Broncos, who advanced to face La Grange or Navasota in next week’s area round, dominated the first half and took control of the contest during a 7-minute stretch.
Lake Belton (25-1) produced its first goal in the 12th minute, when Wheeless scored on a breakaway. She struck again approximately 5 minutes later on a 25-yard shot that ripped past the goalkeeper, and Samantha Grimaldo connected on a short shot in the 19th minute to inflate the cushion to 3-0.
The advantage held for the duration of the half, in which the Lady Pirates did not record a shot on goal.
The gap widened less than 3 minutes into the second half when Tristen Oliphant scored, and junior Macee Bradford increased the Lady Broncos’ lead to 5-0 about 8 minutes later. Wheeless recorded her final goal in the 57th minute, and sophomore Macey Weber completed the scoring with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
Lake Belton finished with 32 shots on goal, highlighted by Wheeless’ nine attempts. La Vega had just three shots, with each coming in the final 8 minutes of regulation. Oliphant tallied six shots on goal for the Lady Broncos, and Weber followed with five, including three in the second half.
Lake Belton is into the second round for the second straight year. In their inaugural campaign last season, the Lady Broncos won three playoff games before falling to Bay City in the Region III semifinals.