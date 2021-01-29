BELTON — Kayden Downs didn’t have an impressive stat line following the end of the first quarter Friday night. The Belton senior point guard didn’t have a point or even a shot attempt despite the Tigers leading the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs 22-10 entering the second quarter.
What the three-year varsity starter did accomplish in the early portions of the District 12-6A contest was what the Tigers have come to expect from him — running the offense and playing tight defense.
Oh, and Downs eventually got in on the scoring action, too.
Downs scored 18 points, 14 of which came in the middle two quarters, and teammate TJ Johnson had a game-high 24 points as Belton bounced back from a rough-shooting defeat earlier in the week with a 72-51 win against Copperas Cove at Tiger Gym.
“We were ready to get back to work today after losing on Tuesday,” Downs, who missed all of last season with an injury, said in reference to the Tigers’ loss to Temple on Tuesday. “This season has meant everything to me. Getting to play during COVID, coming back from the injury and getting one more go-round with my teammates, it’s been amazing so far, but we have a lot left to accomplish.”
The win moved Belton (16-5, 7-3) into a three-way tie for second place in 12-6A with four games left. The Tigers have three straight road games at Killeen Ellison, Bryan and Killeen Shoemaker before wrapping up their district slate at home against Harker Heights.
“We want to get to win No. 8. We believe that if we can get to eight wins, that puts us in the playoffs,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “Until we get to eight wins, we don’t feel like we’ve accomplished anything. We want to keep working.”
Belton looked to get back on track against the Bulldawgs, whom the Tigers defeated 82-67 in the teams’ last meeting. Led by eight points from Johnson and a trio of 3-pointers by Ben Jones, Belton took a 12-point lead into the second quarter. Downs had nine points in the second to lead the Tigers to a 40-21 halftime advantage.
Downs continued his hot shooting in the third, going 2-for-3 from the field and adding a free throw for five points in the period. He finished the game 6-for-8 from the floor — including 1-for-2 from 3-point range — and 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.
“If (Downs) is healthy last year, I think we make the playoffs. He was all-district his sophomore year, so to get him back this year was like getting a really good move-in kid,” Fossett said. “He does everything we need him to do.”
Belton took a 57-40 lead into the fourth, and Johnson added to the victory with a one-handed dunk with less than 6 minutes left that made it 66-42. Fossett pulled four of his five starters in the closing minutes but left his reliable floor general on the court to ensure the outcome.
Belton shot 48 percent (25-for-52) overall — 7-for-21 from beyond the arc — and 15-for-22 from the foul line. Jones scored 12 points, all from 3-point range, and Johnson made nine of 20 shots.
For Copperas Cove (8-9, 4-6), Isaiah Chisolm scored 13 points, and Bryce Smith and Dequan Seda added eight apiece.
“It’s tough trying to guard a player like TJ Johnson and make sure Belton doesn’t knock down too many threes,” Copperas Cove head coach Travis Boyce said. “Most of our defenders need help guarding TJ. But when that help comes, it’s tough because any one of Belton’s players can knock down shots from deep. It’s just tough.”