Michael Thomas wants Temple basketball to be a state of mind, 24 hours a day, seven days per week and 365 days a year.
Entering his third season at the helm, the Wildcats’ head coach sees a significant shift toward that realm of thinking, though there’s no less drive to reach another level — and then some.
“The number one thing is really learning how to work and how to be consistent. It’s teaching them how to work. It’s not teaching them plays or how to shoot the proper jump shot. It’s teaching them how to work because once you have the work ethic, you can do anything,” Thomas said Wednesday. “I’m definitely happy with the progress but there’s still a long way to go.”
Not much will test the stability of a program’s culture like an offseason overshadowed by a global pandemic, but Thomas said a determined group navigated the last few months and is well on its way to taking the next step.
Temple, which went from 11 wins in Year 1 under Thomas to a 23-9 showing a year ago and the team’s first playoff appearance since 2015-16, tips off the 2020-21 campaign at 2 p.m. Saturday against Austin Eastside Memorial in Wildcat Gym.
“The key is building trust so they can believe in you. They are understanding the system a little better every day,” Thomas said. “We are building a program. We have a good group of kids that’s willing to work, so, eventually, you’re going to get better. And that’s what we’re doing.”
Seniors Aundra Jackson, Joseph Stewart, Treyvion Wells and junior Leon Hudson return from last season’s squad. That foursome will be joined by a crop of first-year varsity players, including Lawrence Auston, a junior guard who sat out last year after transferring from Bryan Rudder. The Wildcats also will welcome four players from the football team — Nyles Moreland, Eric Shorter, Taurean York and O’Tarian Peoples — when Temple’s gridiron season comes to a close, and eventually will carry 14 players on the top team.
Part of the University Interscholastic League’s approach to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus was to eliminate tournaments. However, the Wildcats still should be plenty busy. After Saturday’s opener, Temple has games Nov. 17 (at Austin Navarro), Nov. 20 (at College Station A&M Consolidated), Nov. 24 (home versus San Marcos) and Nov. 28 (at Leander Vandegrift) before the calendar turns to December.
“With me, as far as transitioning from pre-COVID to COVID normalcy, it’s just dealing with the kids year around like my own kids. I check on kids like they are my own. Just trying to be consistent with those guys and getting them in a routine, create a routine and an environment conducive to winning,” Thomas said. “We are going to do what we have to do with what we have and we’re not going to make excuses.”
Temple begins its District 12-6A journey Dec. 18 at home against Copperas Cove.
Belton
With seven players returning from last year’s team, including three starters, the Belton Tigers plan to rely on their experience for the upcoming season. Additionally, third-year Belton head coach Jason Fossett has already seen the benefits that time and familiarity can bestow upon a program as the Tigers’ chemistry has continued to improve.
“You’ve got guys who have been with you on varsity now for three years. They have experience. They know what I expect out of them and what it takes to win in a tough district like we’re in,” said Fossett, who led the Tigers to a 22-14 overall record and a 6-10 mark in District 12-6A last season. “It’s a hard-working group. They’ll give you everything they’ve got.”
Senior TJ Johnson — a first-team all-district selection last year — leads a trio of three-year varsity starters for Belton that includes seniors Ben Jones and Kaden Downs. Senior Luke Bramlett, who started as a sophomore two years ago, returns for the Tigers after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.
Overall, Belton has five seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and one freshman for its season opener Tuesday at Austin Crockett. The Tigers open 12-6A competition at home against Killeen on Dec. 18.
Belton plans to use an up-tempo style that results in plenty of shot opportunities. Fossett said the Tigers’ shooting prowess and intelligence should give them an advantage against other teams in the district. With perennial powers Killeen Ellison and Harker Heights leading the way, 12-6A remains filled with talented programs.
“Whenever you have the Killeen schools in the district, it’s going to be tough,” Fossett said. “Then you throw Bryan in — who is a traditionally good basketball school — and you’re going to have to beat some good teams to get into the playoffs.
“We feel like this year, we have enough experience coming back and we have enough guys who have been around for a while that we think we should be a playoff team.”
While Fossett would like to see Belton reach the postseason for the first time in three years, health and safety remain top priorities during an ongoing pandemic.
“We want everyone to stay healthy. That is far more important than making the playoffs,” Fossett said. “We also want to stay injury-free. We had a lot of injuries hurt us last year. So if we can avoid that, and COVID, it should be a good year.”
Lake Belton
When Zane Johnston was named last spring as the first boys basketball head coach in the history of Lake Belton, he had to start from scratch. Everything from inflating basketballs to ordering practice gear was included on an overly long to-do list.
“When it came time for strength and conditioning in June, the school wasn’t even finished yet so we conducted our sessions at a middle school,” he said. “The basketball portion of that was mainly layup lines and such, just so we could get an idea of who could do what.”
From those humble beginnings, the Broncos have made a step-by-step progression to reach today’s season opener at San Antonio Davenport and what will go down in the record book as the school’s inaugural boys basketball game.
That’s not to say the Broncos are as far along as they’d like to be. With a campus comprised only of freshmen and sophomores, Lake Belton has half the number of student-athletes from which to choose, and seven of the 10 players on the Broncos’ varsity basketball roster didn’t complete their football season until last Thursday.
“We finished basketball tryouts on Monday and scrimmaged on Tuesday. It probably wasn’t the smartest scheduling on my part because we hadn’t had any real instruction at all, and we only had one offensive play,” Johnston said. “We scrimmaged three teams and didn’t get blown out by any of them, though. The kids held their own.
“I’m excited. We have some athletes, some kids who can jump out of the gym and some who can shoot it.”
The Broncos’ roster includes six sophomores and four freshmen, and the group could be led by sophomores Leonard King and Javeon Wilcox and 6-foot-3 freshman Selman Bridges.
The majority of Lake Belton’s opponents won’t have a single sophomore on the roster, and even fewer will have a freshman. It’s a fact on which Johnston doesn’t want to dwell.
“We’re not going to make excuses that we’re young. We’re just as athletic but only a year younger,” he said. “Our goal is to compete. When you compete for all 32 minutes in a basketball game, good things can happen. I think we’re going to be fine because we’re so athletic.”
The Broncos play their home opener against Lorena on Tuesday, when they’ll get a chance to show Lake Belton fans a style and philosophy that resembles the Mary Hardin-Baylor teams of the past two decades.
Johnston starred as a player at UMHB and spent the past several years as the top assistant to former Crusaders coach Ken DeWeese.
“He won more than 800 games and that says a lot, so we’re sticking to Coach DeWeese’s style,” Johnston said.