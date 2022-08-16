Win or lose, through burpees and pushups, too, the Temple Tem-Cats are aiming to take on as a unit whatever ups and downs the season may bring.
That’s the goal first-year head coach Anna Anderson has in mind for her young squad, which showed some of that budding solidarity Tuesday night during its home opener that also gave Anderson plenty of teachable moments for future practices.
“The girls know them as their reminders,” Anderson said of the calisthenics that were required during timeouts and sometimes in between points over the course of the Tem-Cats’ 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 loss to Pflugerville Connally in Wildcat Gym.
“Everybody is in this together and we can’t be successful if we’re forgetting to do the little things right. So, those are just reminders for them. They understand now that there are expectations and they wear a varsity jersey for a reason, and they know they have to take accountability. They are resilient and I love that they are resilient. They are willing to be coached and they are going to keep fighting.”
That certainly was the case late in Game 4. Down 20-14 and needing a rally to stay in the match, Temple (3-7) scored eight of nine points — including kills by Dawn Smith and Alli Vaden, and an ace by Claire Little — to take a 22-21 lead.
The Lady Cougars (5-5) tied it at 22 with a kill by Mia Burrage, and after a kill by Vaden to knot it at 23, Connally tallied the final two points to close out its road victory.
“That last game, we threw a whole different rotation out there and we did good,” said Anderson, who fills out the roster with one freshman, five sophomores, four juniors and two seniors. “It takes all of their focus and energy. It’s them being OK being uncomfortable and them seeing the outcome of that.
“I told them if we played with that momentum and that energy from the get-go, we wouldn’t have been in that predicament to begin with. So, they’re learning. It’s a process and it’s just a great group of kids. They are hard-working.”
Teariea Edwards shared the team high of five kills for Temple with Taylor Regula. Vaden, Smith and Little each finished with four kills, and Edwards, Little and Smith combined for seven service aces during a match that didn’t have many extended runs but more than enough back and forth to keep supporters enthralled for nearly 2 hours. Regula and Tiana Freeman each delivered 10 assists.
Burrage led Connally with six kills, Tyler Bushelle had five and Natalie Johnson four. Ellie Castillo and Takira McKinney each posted eight assists.
“We were not on our game at all the whole night,” Lady Cougars coach Meghan Nichols said. “But, this team is really good at just focusing point for point, just not dwelling on the previous error and pushing forward. So, they’re really good with that mental piece of it.”
A theme developed in Game 1 involving the No. 5 as Temple jumped out to a 1-0 match advantage.
It was five straight points that helped the Tem-Cats grab their first lead, they were up by as many as five points and Regula, who wears No. 5, landed the set-clinching kill after Connally caught Temple at 24-all.
The Tem-Cats appeared to be on track to capture Game 2 as well but a 7-0 Lady Cougars spurt dissolved the Tem-Cats’ 14-7 cushion, and Connally earned 11 of the next 18 points to even the match.
Temple’s 15-11 lead after an ace by Arianna Mascari didn’t hold, and the Lady Cougars jumped in front for good at 21-20 en route to a Game 3 win.
“Do I wish that the outcome is better? Absolutely, but, again, this is a process,” Anderson said. “At the end of the day, they know I love them.”
Temple’s busy non-district schedule continues at the Bastrop tournament, which begins Thursday with a 1:15 p.m. encounter with Bryan Rudder. The Tem-Cats also are slated to play Round Rock Christian Academy and Thrall on Thursday.