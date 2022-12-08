BELTON — They are roommates for Mary Hardin-Baylor road games and might be considered an odd pairing in any other setting.
Senior quarterback Kyle King hails from Milano and is most comfortable in boots and jeans.
Senior wide receiver Brandon Jordan is from the coastal California city of Santa Barbara and has spent as much time at the beach as King has hauling hay bales.
“I don’t own any boots,” Jordan said.
Regardless of their attire and upbringing, though, they have flourished together on the field and become good friends off of it.
“Part of football is bonding with people that you never would bond with outside the sport. If I saw Brandon in a random city and we didn’t know each other, we’d probably walk right past each other and not think twice about it,” King said. “But we’ve become pretty close over these last two years, and I consider him a good friend.”
King is a Gagliardi Trophy finalist who has thrown for 3,435 yards and 39 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 Jordan has 48 catches for 697 yards and 12 scores and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
They’ll try to increase those numbers Saturday afternoon when No. 3 UMHB (12-1) squares off with No. 1 North Central (13-0) in an NCAA Division III semifinal in Naperville, Ill., but — believe it or not — that topic won’t be discussed much in their hotel room.
“When we’re in the room, we don’t talk about football a whole lot. We’ll talk about it some. But you have a whole week of practice and meetings and game planning and, I think, you have to let your mind relax a little bit,” King said. “Especially the night before the game, your studying is done at that point and you just need to try to get to sleep and get a good night’s rest.”
Even without much discussion about the upcoming game, there’s plenty to occupy any idle time the Crusaders have on road trips, most notably trying to make each other laugh and soaking in the atmosphere of a new city.
“I haven’t been home since two summers ago. I stayed out here and tried to take care of business, and I’ll worry about going home later,” Jordan said. “But I like taking these kinds of trips. It’s a great opportunity to be with your guys in a different state. It’s a flight to a different city that I’ve never been to before, and you get to experience the different cultures and ways people do things.
“We’re like a family. We give constructive criticism to each other and have fun. I feel like I’m closer to these guys than my actual family. We’re together at least six days a week, and you start to feel unstoppable when you’re together that much.”
As they chase their second straight national championship, the Crusaders were unstoppable for the most part through the first three rounds of the playoffs. They crushed No. 19 Huntingdon 54-0, got past No. 5 Trinity on a windy day for a 24-17 win and scored 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat No. 20 Bethel 41-28 in the quarterfinals.
Among the receivers corps, it was Jordan who had a big day two weeks ago with six catches for 139 yards, and it was leading receiver KJ Miller’s turn last week with six receptions for 144 yards.
“We’ve had so many different receivers have big games this year,” King said. “You don’t really know going in who it will be. It’s just however it works out that day.”
Added Jordan: “Whoever has their day has their day. We expect for somebody to have a big game. We have a good quarterback, and he makes it easy for us.”
The playoff performances followed a regular season in which UMHB played some of its best games in the early part of the schedule before hitting a stretch in which the Crusaders struggled to bury lesser opponents.
It’s all part of human nature for a program that has turned winning American Southwest Conference titles into a routine.
“After winning the national championship, I just wanted to get back to the playoffs. That’s when football really starts,” King said. “The regular season is OK, but you kind of get tired of playing those same teams every year. The second half of the regular season was a grind. Things hit a lull, and we had some close games that shouldn’t have been close.
“The playoffs are when you make your legacy around here. Everybody has a conference championship. It’s all about the national championships.”
Jordan agreed with his quarterback.
“This is what I came here for. I don’t think anybody comes here just to play those conference teams,” he said. “You have to rise to the occasion in the playoffs. That’s why I love big games. It brings the most out of me.”
So in their room the night before big games such as the one slated for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, does Jordan ever remind King to throw the ball his way?
“All the time,” Jordan said. “All of the time.”
Added King: “He tells me that every day. Every time we walk in the building, he tells me that. It would be easy if he was the only one, but we have a lot of talented receivers telling me that.”
For the Crusaders, that’s a good problem to have.