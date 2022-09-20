BELTON — Throughout the season, Belton head coach Krystal Yerigan has seen her team struggle at times as players adjusted to a revamped roster.
Tuesday was no different as Belton was tied with one-win Waco following the second set. But then, something changed.
The Lady Tigers rebounded to produce a 25-17, 21-25, 25-12, 25-15 victory to even its District 22-5A record and, following the contest, Yerigan said she saw a different mentality from her players during the match.
“This group has a lot of heart, and it should not be underestimated by anyone for the rest of the season,” she said. “I was just really proud of them for finding that fight tonight.
“We still have to get together and tweak some things, but we’re looking forward to it.”
Belton started strong, winning 13 of the contest’s first 17 points, and the Lady Tigers led 24-12 before Waco (1-22, 0-4) thwarted five consecutive points to slightly delay Belton’s Game 1 win.
The Lady Lions followed by claiming their first advantage at 2-1 in the second set and pushed it to 16-13.
Kambyl Utley’s scoring block triggered a 4-0 surge for Belton (9-25, 2-2) as it reclaimed a narrow lead that did not last as Waco closed with a 9-4 outburst to claim the set.
The Lady Tigers did not trail again, though.
Belton opened a 6-1 lead in the third and used a 12-3 run on its way to a 2-1 match advantage. The Lady Tigers repeated the feat in the fourth set, constructing a 6-2 advantage before inflating the cushion to 17-7 and cruising from there.
“The girls did respond,” Yerigan said. “They came back after the second set and focused more on our side of the court. This was a completely different lineup than what we are used to. So, all in all, to be able to push through and not allow them to come back in the second set is important. There have been other matches earlier in the season when we didn’t finish.”
Lady Tigers senior outside hitter Makaelyn Perez finished with a team-high eight kills to go with nine digs and three aces, and senior teammate Charlotte Kallina had 22 assists and a pair of aces. Defensive specialists Lole Reyes and Paige Champlin tallied 11 and seven digs, respectively, for Belton.
The Lady Tigers will try to win consecutive matches for the second time this season when they host Killeen Chaparral on Friday.
“We just need to focus on correcting little things,” Yerigan said. “We had some confusion on some substitutions and some little things got to us. So, in the end, we just need to stick to our game plan. “We cannot let the other team dictate the match.”