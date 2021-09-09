— Non-district —
HUTTO at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Hutto Hippos 1-1; Temple Wildcats 0-2
Last week: Hutto 27, Waco 14; Magnolia West 27, Temple 14
Hippos to watch: QB Grayson Doggett, RB Jalon Banks, WR Gary Choice, WR Jairiez Lambert, LB Jaylon Parkinson, DB Elijah Flitton.
Wildcats to watch: RB Samari Howard, WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, QB Reese Rumfield, WR Devan Williams, WR Tr’Darius Taylor, OL Colby Rice, DL Eric Shorter, DL Jaylon Jackson; LB Taurean York, LB Faylin Lee, DB Naeten Mitchell, DT Tomas Torres.
Note: This is the first meeting between the Wildcats and Hippos since a District 17-5A encounter in 2015 that Temple won 54-7. Finding rhythm on offense feels essential tonight for the Wildcats, who’ve scored just three touchdowns in two games, averaging 13.5 points. Howard and Harrison-Pilot could see time at quarterback, along with starter Rumfield. Defensively, Temple needs to find ways to get off the field. The Wildcats’ unit faced an average of about 85 snaps by opposing offenses each of the previous weeks. Banks is coming off a 200-yard-plus output versus Waco, and Choice and Lambert are big-play options for Doggett. York had a team-high 20 tackles last week when he forced two fumbles to boost his total to three so far in that category.
PFLUGERVILLE HENDRICKSON
at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Hendrickson Hawks 0-2; Belton Tigers 1-1
Last week: Killeen 22, Hendrickson 17; Round Rock 35, Belton 0
Hawks to watch: QB Allen Fernett, WR D.J. Pinkerton, QB Joseph Rodriguez, DB Maurice Price, RB Breean Arrant, DL Cedrick Rogers, LB Ethan Bell, DB Kylar Mahoney, OL Hunter Hardesty.
Tigers to watch: TE Bryan Henry, WR Seth Morgan, QB Ty Brown, QB Slade LeBlanc, DL Braxton Haynes, LB Donovan Thompson, DB Aaron Bain, LB Taylor Evans, DB Kage Carmichael, DB Trent West.
Note: Belton struggled to find its offensive footing for much of the night in its loss to Round Rock but proved it has scoring capabilities in the opening week with Brown’s four TD passes, two each to Henry (eight catches, 114 yards) and Morgan (11 catches, 140 yards). The Tigers will look to get back on track on that side to go along with a defense that had nine tackles for losses last week and forced two turnovers. Thompson (18 tackles, three for losses) led the way with a game-high 11 stops against Round Rock, while Haynes (12 tackles, three for losses) added two tackles for losses and three QB hurries. Hendrickson forced three turnovers and blocked a punt and a field goal last week against Killeen but allowed 22 points in the game’s final 15 minutes, surrendering a double-digit lead in the last quarter. The Hawks led 17-7 early in the fourth after a 4-yard Rodriguez keeper for a score but gave up a 73-yard fumble return and a 52-yard run for touchdowns.
LAKE BELTON at POTEET
Aggie Field
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 2-0; Poteet Aggies 2-0
Last week: Lake Belton 26, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 14; Poteet 55, Crystal City 7
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, QB Connor Crews, DB Javeon Wilcox, RB Tristan Robin, LB Connor Brennan, WR Connor Bartz, RB D’Arius Wilkerson.
Aggies to watch: RB Ernest Davila, RB Jose Ramos, RB Seth Dunn, QB Alexander Lockamy, WR Martin Ibarra.
Note: Poteet’s offense is similar to what the Broncos saw last week — a single-back spread attack that relies on the running game and quick passes. Davila has 338 of the Aggies’ 576 yards rushing, but Dunn and Ramos will see plenty of time in the backfield. Ibarra has nine catches for 160 yards. Wilkerson got the start for Lake Belton last week in place of an injured Robin and took full advantage, rushing for 95 yards and two TDs. Robin’s status for today’s game is uncertain, but Wilkerson should see plenty of action again even if Robin is back. Crews is 31-of-51 passing for 449 yards. Hudson is his top target, with 16 catches for 252 yards.
GATESVILLE at LORENA
Leopard Field
Records: Gatesville Hornets 1-1; Lorena Leopards 0-2
Last week: Glen Rose 41, Gatesville 10; China Spring 21, Lorena 13
Hornets to watch: QB Wesley Brown, WR Carson Brizendine, WR Banner Allman, TE Logan Edwards, OL/DL Evan Hanson, DB Lawson Mooney.
Leopards to watch: QB Ryne Abel, RB Reed Michna, WR Jadon Porter, WR Kason Taylor, LB Lucas Ragsdale, LB Braylon Henry.
Note: After a season-opening, 27-7 win over Llano, Gatesville couldn’t keep pace with Glen Rose last week. That means Brown and the Hornets offense will try to get things cranked up again tonight. The Gatesville defense will have to keep tabs on Porter and Taylor, who have combined for 20 catches for 336 yards. Abel has thrown for 492 yards and three scores but has been picked off three times.
SALADO at STEPHENVILLE
Memorial Stadium
Records: Salado Eagles 1-1; Stephenville Yellow Jackets 2-0
Last week: Grandview 32, Salado 28; Stephenville 38, Everman 14
Last year’s meeting: Salado 61, Stephenville 45
Eagles to watch: QB Hutton Haire, RB Seth Reavis, RB Aidan Wilson, DB Josh Huckabee, DL Blake Volk, OL Gavyn Keyser, RB Caden Strickland.
Yellow Jackets to watch: QB Ryder Lambert, RB Tate Maruska, WR Coy Eakin, MLB Reese Young.
Note: After losing a close battle to one of the top Class 3A teams in the state last week, the Eagles travel to Stephenville to battle the Yellow Jackets, who missed the playoffs just once since 1989. The key for Salado will be how well its rushing attack that averages 338 yards per game can move against a stingy Stephenville defense, which allows just 102 yards per game on the ground. Strickland (230 yards, three TDs) and Wilson (221 yards, one TD) need to have big games again for the Eagles.
Young leads the Yellow Jackets with 17 tackles. Lambert is 32-of-53 passing for 535 yards and five TDs to go with 102 yards rushing and three more scores.
ACADEMY at GROESBECK
Groesbeck Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 2-0; Groesbeck Goats 2-0
Last week: Academy 35, Clifton 7; Groesbeck 69, Rice 10
Last year’s meeting: Academy 45, Groesbeck 0
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, RB Zane Clark, WR/LB Darion Franklin, RB Brayden Bartlett, WR/DB Scout Brazeal, WR/DB/K Blake Bundy, WR/DB/QB Alex Lawton.
Goats to watch: WR Tyson Pringle, QB Allen Lewis, WR Brendan Morrow, RB Ma’Quaa Smith, DL Kenny Bennett, RB/DB Chris Cox, Tanner Briggs.
Note: Academy outgained Clifton 240-31 through the air last week, shutting out the Cubs in the second half on the way to a second straight win to start the season. Brazeal (11 catches, 281 yards, three TDs) had a breakout game with seven receptions for 197 yards, including touchdowns of 23, 58 and 36 yards. Mraz is 22-of-31 for 434 yards and six TDs, and Franklin has seven catches for 100 yards and three scores. Academy has surrendered only 97 yards passing on the season and is giving up just 221.5 yards per game. Groesbeck has outscored opponents 126-34 through two games. The Goats built a 28-3 cushion early last week with touchdown passes of 40, 32 and 25 yards by Lewis, the first of which went to Morrow.
FRANKLIN at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Franklin Lions 2-0; Yoe Yoemen 0-2
Last week: Franklin 55, Hearne 15; Bellville 41, Yoe 26
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 37, Franklin 8
Lions to watch: RB Bryson Washington, RB/WR Malcom Murphy, RB Bobby Washington, LB Seth Shamblin, LB Haze Tomascik.
Yoemen to watch: QB Ryan Muniz, RB Phaibian Bynaum, WR Pharrell Hemphill, WR Kason Goolsby, WR Jaidyn Sanchez, LB Fabian Salomon, LB Colton Barbo, OL Garfield England.
Note: Yoe’s defense, which has yielded an average of 471 yards through two games, will need to find its stinginess against the Lions and their run-first offense. That would be a major boost toward Yoe picking up its first victory of the season and avoiding an 0-3 start. The Washington brothers are a handful out of the backfield, but the Yoemen — who played from behind each of the first two games — have plenty of firepower as well in Bynaum, Hemphill and Goolsby, a trio that has combined for five offensive TDs.
LEXINGTON at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Lexington Eagles 1-1; Rockdale Tigers 1-1
Last week: Lexington 38, Thrall 34; Rockdale 44, Taylor 27
Last year’s meeting: Lexington 35, Rockdale 34
Eagles to watch: QB/LB Sheldon Springer, RB/DL Devin Jackson, RB/DB Daylon Washington, WR Kason Bayer, OL/DL Kaden Schimank.
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Cade Pantaleon, WR/DB Robert Owens, WR/DB Wyatt Windham, OL/DL Gavin Aguilar.
Note: Rockdale seeks atonement for last year’s narrow loss to Lexington when the teams square off tonight. Barcak has shined in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Tigers, throwing for 327 yards and three TDs while running for a team-high 178 yards and four scores through two games. Owens (nine catches, 151 yards, two TDs) and Windham (seven catches, 124 yards, one TD) have been his top targets. Rockdale’s defense will have to slow down a balanced Eagles attack that produced 244 yards rushing and 218 passing last week.
ROBINSON at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Robinson Rockets 0-2; Troy Trojans 0-2
Last week: Whitney 31, Robinson 6; Mexia 34, Troy 28
Last year’s meeting: Troy 48, Robinson 6
Rockets to watch: RB Blaine Lanthern, QB Aiden Stanford, WR Dallas Ryno, WR Grayson Martin, RB Trey Stout.
Trojans to watch: QB Jace Carr, RB Steve Jackson, RB/LB Korey Gibson, RB/LB Kadin Workman, OL/DL Elijah Sunderman, OL Brady Mays, RB Cooper Valle.
Note: Troy had a tough finish last week when Mexia scored on the final play of the game to win. Despite the tough loss, the Trojans’ confidence in their new offense should be higher after they totaled 388 yards following a season opener in which they had just 85. Jackson is emerging as Troy’s top running back with 146 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, and Valle (15 carries, 88 yards) and Gibson (22 carries, 74 yards) give the Trojans more options in the backfield.
ROGERS at WHITNEY
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 1-1; Whitney Wildcats 1-1
Last week: Rogers 46, San Saba 14; Whitney 31, Robinson 6
Last year’s meeting: Rogers 47, Whitney 12
Eagles to watch: QB Riley Dolgener, SB/DB Christian Riley, OL/DL Mason Davis, WR/DB RJ Cook, OL/DL Tyler Shelton, OL/DL RJ Dolgener, WR/DB Alex Vargas, RB Ivan Lopez.
Wildcats to watch: QB Garrett Peacock, WR Jaxon Montgomery, WR Kyler Cryns, WR Orrin Green, DB Dalton Wooten.
Note: Rogers bounced back with authority last week to pick up win No. 1. Riley is averaging 11.4 yards per carry, which puts him first in the area in per-attempt average. Four of Lopez’s carries have gone for touchdowns. Dolgener has taken care of the ball so far, avoiding an interception through his first 24 pass attempts. Peacock tossed five TD passes in the Wildcats’ rout of Robinson, giving the senior eight through two games. Montgomery, Cryns and Green have at least five catches each, with Montgomery leading that trio with 12.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at FLORENCE
Stampede Stadium
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-2; Florence Buffaloes 1-1
Last week: Crawford 50, Bruceville-Eddy 6; Florence 45, Bangs 14
Last year’s meeting: Bruceville-Eddy 35, Florence 21
Eagles to watch: QB/LB Colby Tolbert, RB Hunter Diaz, RB Chad Pate, WR Bryce Owen, LB E.J. Jarmon.
Buffaloes to watch: QB Victor Bonilla, RB Abraham Hernandez, WR Zak Webb, RB Levi Martin.
Note: Bonilla is off to a solid start for the Buffaloes, who went 0-10 last season and haven’t had a winning record since 2001. The senior QB has completed 22 of 31 passes for 254 yards and has 114 yards rushing. Pate has been a workhorse and averages 5.1 yards per carry for the Eagles, who will try to break into the win column after being outscored 91-12 through the first two weeks.
WACO REICHER at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Reicher Cougars 0-2; Holland Hornets 1-1
Last week: Burton 20, Reicher 3; Holland 20, Bosqueville 14
Cougars to watch: WR/DB Freddy Duron, Kane Kolar, Gerardo Montemayor, Eric Ochoa, Maverick Plsek.
Hornets to watch: RB/DL Clayton Baggerly, OL/DL Albert Martinez, RB/LB JC Chaney, QB Desi Cantu, RB Bryson Taylor, TE/DL Dawson Haney, RB/DL Cole Ralston, RB/DB Josh Whisenhunt, RB/DL Klay Pursche.
Note: Holland got a pair of rushing touchdowns and returned a blocked punt for a score to notch its first win of the season last week. Cantu provided the winning points with a 10-yard run with 1:01 left. Senior Baggerly (37 carries, 153 yards, one TD) led the way on the ground with 84 yards rushing on 20 carries, while Pursche added a 6-yard TD run in the first half. Chaney also returned a punt for a score. Reicher struggled to find offensive success through its first two games, getting outscored 56-10. The Cougars surrendered 324 yards rushing last week while managing only 46 yards on the ground.
MOODY at HUBBARD
Jaguar Field
Records: Moody Bearcats 1-1; Hubbard Jaguars 2-0
Last week: Moody 42, Hico 36; Hubbard 44, Itasca 20
Last year’s meeting: Hubbard 20, Moody 15
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, OL/LB Hunter Mach, TE/DL Kaden Kollaja, WR/DB Cooper Staton, OL/DL Davis Orr, WR Sonny Carnevale.
Jaguars to watch: QB/DB Kendan Johnson, WR/WB Kevin Whitworth, RB/LB Shelby Noppeney, OL/DL Daniel Torres, OL/DL Gibson Coleman.
Note: Moody aims for its second consecutive victory tonight. To accomplish that feat, the Bearcats will have to contain a Jaguars team that averaged 40 points per game in the season’s first two weeks. Hohhertz has passed for 277 yards and a TD while to go with a team-high 280 yards rushing and five scores on the ground. Carnevale (11 catches, 91 yards) and Staton (nine catches, 148 yards) are the Bearcats’ leading receivers through two games. Hubbard rides a two-game winning streak after Johnson ran for 153 yards and two TDs while throwing for 127 yards and two scores, and Noppeney rushed for 138 yards and two TDs last week.
ROSEBUD-LOTT vs. STAMFORD
Kangaroo Stadium, Weatherford
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 2-0; Stamford Bulldogs 1-1
Last week: Rosebud-Lott 41, Wortham 8; Roscoe 37, Stamford 26
Cougars to watch: QB Zane Zeinert, WR/RB Jamarquis Johnson, WR Breon Lewis, WR/DB Jordan Landrum, WR Clayton Doskocil.
Bulldogs to watch: QB/DB Dylan Faulks, RB Charles Moore, LB Kaston Vega, LB Cruz Cantu.
Note: Zeinert, who hasn’t thrown an interception on 65 pass attempts, and his offensive cohorts put up more big numbers last week, and the Cougars lead the area with 584.5 yards per game so far. Johnson, Lewis, Landrum and Doskocil all have at least 110 yards receiving, and the foursome has combined for 10 touchdowns. Not to be overlooked, the Cougars defense has allowed an average of 15 points per game. Faulks has done it all early this season for the Bulldogs, rushing for 284 yards and passing for 207. Moore and Hayden Henager are added rushing assets.
MERIDIAN at BARTLETT
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Meridian Yellow Jackets 0-2; Bartlett Bulldogs 1-1
Last week: Frost 50, Meridian 42; Menard 56, Bartlett 0
Last year’s meeting: Meridian 7, Bartlett 0
Yellow Jackets to watch: RB Brady Taylor, QB John Bernal, WR Alejandro Rodriguez, RB Brayden Wehmeyer.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Jay Polynice, QB/WR Tate Tipton, WR Shamar Wilson, QB/WR Dada Davis, OL Kenneth Smith.
Note: After a strong opening win, Bartlett stumbled last week against a Menard team that hadn’t won a game since 2019. The Yellow Jackets’ win over the Bulldogs a year ago was one of three wins on the season. Bartlett will look to get the offense rolling after being shut out last week and averaging just 226 yards per game so far.
GRANGER at FROST
Joe Parum Stadium
Records: Granger Lions 1-0; Frost Polar Bears 1-1
Last week: Granger, idle; Frost 50, Meridian 42
Last year’s meeting: Granger 39, Frost 13
Lions to watch: QB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, RB/LB DJ McClelland, RB/LB Truvante Fisher, OL/DL Javion Faulkner, LB Tripp Wilkie.
Polar Bears to watch: RB/LB John Hendricks, QB/DB Moses Rangel, TE/DL Mario Porter, OL/Dl Joseph Pierson, OL/LB Tanner Patrick.
Note: Granger comes off an unexpected open date after last week’s game was canceled because of COVID issues within the Rio Vista program. Ryder, McClelland and the rest of the Lions should be eager to get back on the field tonight against a Frost team that lost to Bartlett in its opener before bouncing back to knock off Meridian last week. Hendricks has rushed for 358 yards and all seven of the Polar Bears’ touchdowns.
BUCKHOLTS at
ROUND ROCK CONCORDIA
Concordia Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 1-1; Concordia Cardinals 1-1
Last week: McDade 50, Buckholts 0; Concordia 62, Prairie Lea 52
Badgers to watch: RB/DB Chevo Luciano, OL/DL Fabina Baez, DL R.L. Vega, QB/DB Decaun Thibedaux, RB Michael Thompson, RB Luke Lorenz.
Cardinals to watch: QB Robert Honstein, RB Dylan Burr, WR Jacob Johnson, LB Kaden Lutz.
Note: After a win in the season opener, the Badgers struggled last week and now face a Cardinals team coming off its first win. Concordia has a balanced offensive attack, having thrown for 252 yards while running for 295. Honstein is the Cardinals’ playmaker with 164 yards passing and 214 rushing.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
at DALLAS COVENANT
Covenant Field
Records: CTCS Lions 1-1; Covenant Knights 0-1
Last week: CTCS 35, Dallas Shelton 15; Fort Worth Lake Country 29, Covenant 16
Lions to watch: QB Alec Gonzalez, WR/DB Andrew Lange, OL Zachary Boore, OL/LB Noah Wood, OL Evan Brown, WR/DB Tristan Eanes, RB/DB Ethan Allerkamp, Regan Ragsdale.
Knights to watch: N/A
Note: Central Texas Christian dominated defensively last week, racking up four sacks and limiting Shelton to only 37 yards rushing as the Lions erased a five-point halftime deficit to coast to the win with a big second half. CTCS got 388 total yards from leading rusher Gonzalez (229 yards rushing, five TDs), Allerkamp (154) and Lange (130) are all capable runners for CTCS, and Gonzalez has added 128 yards passing. Covenant lost its season opener last week after its Week 1 game against Fort Worth Temple Christian was canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
KEENE at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
Records: Keene Chargers 1-1; Holy Trinity Celtics 1-1
Last week: Keene 44, Crowley Nazarene Christian 34; Holy Trinity 26, Chester 20
Chargers to watch: FB/LB Noah Lewis, RB/DB Kevin Franco, RB/DB Rylan Crane, QB/LB Grayson Stanton, Jaden Bailey, Christian Hensley.
Celtics to watch: QB Jace Martin, WR/RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, LB/WR Nicholas Estrada, OL Trent Lockhart, DL/FB David Thang, RB Christian Demapan.
Note: Holy Trinity overcame a two-point halftime deficit last week, stopping Chester on fourth down with 1:09 left to hold on for its first win of the season. Blackwood (14 carries, 155 yards, two TDs for the season) and Thang combined for 120 yards rushing and all four touchdowns, while Martin completed eight of 12 passes for 120 yards. Estrada had 13 tackles to lead the Celtics on defense. Blackwood, who averages 11.1 yards per carry, also leads Holy Trinity in receptions with seven for 96 yards and a score. Keene saw an 18-point lead evaporate in the second half last week before mounting a rally that was capped by a 40-yard scoring connection from Hensley to Franco on a fourth-and-34 with 8:34 left.