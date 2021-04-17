Rare are the families that produce three collegiate level-athletes.
Rarer still are the times when all three siblings are competing at the same time on the college stage.
And to top it off is the unheard reality of having all three athletes come from a town and school the size of Holland.
But that’s exactly what you have in the Spinn household.
From a young age, Seth, Zoe and Zane Spinn have had the desire to participate in sports beyond their time as Holland Hornets. All three are in the process of making the most of their collegiate careers at three different levels.
It’s a life for which their parents, Brandon and Chimene, prepared them.
“We talked to them about playing after high school,” said Brandon, a local title examiner. “It’s a different atmosphere. You’re not going to be the best on campus. You’re just another fish in the pond.
“We said if your goal is to be the best in Holland or in the district that’s fine, but don’t expect that to get you to another level. They took hold of that and worked on it.”
The eldest, Seth, is having a career baseball season as the center fielder for Texas A&M-Kingsville, an NCAA Division II program in the Lone Star Conference. Zoe has taken her high jumping skills up a few notches while at Abilene Christian, which won the Southland Conference Indoor Championships earlier this year. Zane, a multi-sport star at Holland, is a freshman baseball player at Temple College and is currently an understudy behind highly sought-after Leopards shortstop Seth Stephenson.
The COVID-19 pandemic allowed the Spinns to “cheat” a bit to allow for all three to play collegiately at the same time. Seth is playing in his additional senior year, which was allowed by the NCAA for athletes who lost virtually all of the 2020 season because of the pandemic.
Going into the weekend, Seth was either first or second in at least 11 offensive categories for the Javelinas. Seth is hitting at a .341 clip with 18 RBIs, 13 walks and 29 hits with six doubles, three triples, three home runs, 50 total bases, 18 runs scored, a .588 slugging percentage and 10 multi-hit games.
Those aren’t the numbers of a player mailing in his extra and final season.
“I’m thankful for this extra year because last year I wasn’t playing up to the standards of my junior year,” Seth said. “You’ve got to know your game and hit and drive the ball. I’ve just been seeing my pitch and hitting where it’s pitched.”
Seth — who hits third in the Javelinas batting order — had a sterling junior year in 2019 as a junior college transfer from Temple College. Spinn was a top-10 hitter in the LSC in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs, hits, triples, walks and stolen bases.
A solid two years at TC made Seth — who is a criminal justice major and is pursuing a master’s degree in education administration — an attractive recruit. He enjoyed a memorable career in Holland as a star in football, baseball and track. He was ready for the next tier of baseball. Seth’s walk-off base hit finalized the Leopards’ win at TC’s appearance at the 2017 National Junior College World Series.
“The way the game’s played, there’s no lollygagging in collegiate baseball,” Seth said. “Everything is fast.”
As a youngster, Zoe’s athletic path was focused on basketball. That was before she realized she had a natural gift for high jump after her junior high coach asked her to give it a try.
“I didn’t think I was very good and I was more into basketball,” said Zoe, a junior at ACU. “Then, my freshman year, I went to state and unexpectedly got third. It was a shock.”
The 5-foot-10 Zoe began to routinely clear 5-foot-7 jumps as three more trips to state ensued. She finished second each time. College high jump offers flooded her mailbox and eventually she stopped playing summer basketball to seriously pursue high jump. Full ride track scholarships for single-event track athletes are rare, but the nursing school major coupled that with her academic prowess and joined ACU.
Zoe now clears 5-10 on a regular basis. She won the Southland indoor title without the benefit of any preliminary meets. She tested positive for COVID-19, which knocked her out of one meet, and the winter storm in February eliminated another.
“I hadn’t practiced at all and I jumped a (personal record),” she said.
In the outdoor season, she captured the title at the Baylor Invitational last month and came back to finish fifth in a stellar field at the Texas Relays. She finished behind a professional Olympic hopeful and jumpers from LSU, Texas Tech and Texas A&M. She expects to compete at ACU for two more years, getting an added year from her 2020 lost sophomore season.
No one doubts Zane’s potential future in baseball. Playing behind Stephenson — a Tennessee signee — forces Zane into limited action.
“His time will come,” Seth said of his younger brother. “I just tell him to learn and watch.”
There is no shortage of competitiveness and love between the siblings.
“It’s so cool. We feed off of each other,” said Zoe, who will compete in the Western Athletic Conference next year when ACU makes the switch. “If one person does something good, the others want to do well, too. But when one of us isn’t doing well, we encourage each other. We were very competitive growing up. That’s how our parents got us to be the best we can be.”
Indeed, Brandon’s and Chimene’s faith and encouragement have the trio where it is even if it makes for hectic weekend travel plans to catch them all in action.
“Faith has a role in it,” Brandon said. “(Sports) wasn’t the be all end all. We always tried to keep perspective. The Lord has blessed us and blessed our kids to put them in sports where they were noticed.”