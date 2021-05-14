BASEBALL
UIL Playoffs
AREA
Class 6A
Belton vs. Garland Sachse
Game 1: Sachse 7, Belton 2
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Garland
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. Jasper
Game 1: Lake Belton 3, Jasper 1, 9 innings
Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday, Navasota
Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2, if necessary
Class 3A
Troy vs.Caldwell
Game 1: Troy 7, Caldwell 3
Game 2: Troy 1, Caldwell 0
Rogers vs. Malakoff
Game 1: Malakoff 4, Rogers 3
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, West
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary
Cameron Yoe vs. Lorena
Game 1: Yoe 3, Lorena 2
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Salado
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary
Academy vs. Whitney
Game 1: Whitney 6, Academy 5
Game 2: lWhitney 12, Academy 5
Class 2A
Holland vs. Mumford
Game 1: Mumford 4, Holland 0
Game 2: 11 am. Saturday, Rockdale
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if neccessary
Class 1A
Bartlett vs. Fayetteville
Game 1: Fayetteville 8, Bartlett 7
Game 2: Fayetteville 15, Bartlett 1, 5 innings
CLASS 3A
Troy 1, Caldwell 0
Caldwell 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Troy 000 100 x — 1 7 2
W—Creel. L—Reyes. 2B—T: Creel 2, Lewis, Stubblefield.
Records — Troy 32-1; Caldwell 16-14-1.
Cameron Yoe 3, Lorena 2
Lorena 010 000 1 — 2 3 1
Yoe 100 002 x — 3 5 2
Abel and Pirkle. McCall, Lopez (7) and Akin. W—McCall. L—Abel. 3B—Y: Host.
Records — Lorena 18-8-1; Yoe 24-6.
Malakoff 4, Rogers 3
Malakoff 010 101 1 — 4 7 2
Rogers 010 000 2 — 3 3 1
Benhardt, Hustead (7) and Davis. Dolgener, Sebek (7) and Hoelscher. W—Benhardt. L—Dolgener. HR—M: Nations. 2B—R: Hoelscher.
Records — Malakoff 29-6; Rogers 19-9.
Whitney 12, Academy 5
Whitney 300 200 7 — 12 10 4
Academy 000 030 2 — 5 3 1
Callaway, Hightower (7) and Peacock. Lawton, Tomasek (6) and Burnett. W—Callaway. L—Lawton. 3B—W: Baker. 2B—W: Watson, Callaway, Peacock.
Records — Whitney 23-9; Academy 14-18.
CLASS 2A
Mumford 4, Holland 0
Holland 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Mumford 000 103 x — 4 4 0
W—Falcon. L—Frei. 3B—H: Ralston; M: Castilleja.
Records — Holland 23-8; Mumford 26-1.
SOFTBALL
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Class 4A Region III
Lake Belton vs. Smithville
Game 1: Lake Belton 8, Smithville 4
Game 2: Lake Belton 10, Smithville 1
Class 3A Region III
Troy vs. Lorena
Game 1: Lorena 8, Troy 5
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary
Academy vs. West
Game 1: Academy 1, West 0
Game 2: West 7, Academy 6
Game 3: Academy 1, West 0
Class 2A Region IV
Granger vs. Thrall
Game 1: Thrall 11, Granger 6
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Taylor
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary
Class 1A Region IV
Bartlett vs. North Zulch
Late Friday
CLASS 4A
Lake Belton 10, Smithville 1
Lake Belton 510 010 3 — 10 10 2
Smithville 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
W—Fredrick. L—Otto. 3B—LB: DeLeon, Holman; S: Leal. 2B—LB: Lux.
Records — Lake Belton 29-5.
CLASS 3A
Lorena 8, Troy 5
Lorena 030 120 2 — 8 11 2
Troy 000 050 0 — 5 4 2
Houser and Rikard. Gonzalez and Garcia. W—Houser. L—Gonzalez. HR—L: El-Far, Wachtendorf, Moore. 3B—T: Oosse.