BASEBALL

UIL Playoffs

AREA

Class 6A

Belton vs. Garland Sachse

Game 1: Sachse 7, Belton 2

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Garland

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. Jasper

Game 1: Lake Belton 3, Jasper 1, 9 innings

Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday, Navasota

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2, if necessary

Class 3A

Troy vs.Caldwell

Game 1: Troy 7, Caldwell 3

Game 2: Troy 1, Caldwell 0

Rogers vs. Malakoff

Game 1: Malakoff 4, Rogers 3

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, West

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

Cameron Yoe vs. Lorena

Game 1: Yoe 3, Lorena 2

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Salado

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

Academy vs. Whitney

Game 1: Whitney 6, Academy 5

Game 2: lWhitney 12, Academy 5

Class 2A

Holland vs. Mumford

Game 1: Mumford 4, Holland 0

Game 2: 11 am. Saturday, Rockdale

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if neccessary

Class 1A

Bartlett vs. Fayetteville

Game 1: Fayetteville 8, Bartlett 7

Game 2: Fayetteville 15, Bartlett 1, 5 innings

CLASS 3A

Troy 1, Caldwell 0

Caldwell 000 000 0 — 0 5 2

Troy 000 100 x — 1 7 2

W—Creel. L—Reyes. 2B—T: Creel 2, Lewis, Stubblefield.

Records — Troy 32-1; Caldwell 16-14-1.

Cameron Yoe 3, Lorena 2

Lorena 010 000 1 — 2 3 1

Yoe 100 002 x — 3 5 2

Abel and Pirkle. McCall, Lopez (7) and Akin. W—McCall. L—Abel. 3B—Y: Host.

Records — Lorena 18-8-1; Yoe 24-6.

Malakoff 4, Rogers 3

Malakoff 010 101 1 — 4 7 2

Rogers 010 000 2 — 3 3 1

Benhardt, Hustead (7) and Davis. Dolgener, Sebek (7) and Hoelscher. W—Benhardt. L—Dolgener. HR—M: Nations. 2B—R: Hoelscher.

Records — Malakoff 29-6; Rogers 19-9.

Whitney 12, Academy 5

Whitney 300 200 7 — 12 10 4

Academy 000 030 2 — 5 3 1

Callaway, Hightower (7) and Peacock. Lawton, Tomasek (6) and Burnett. W—Callaway. L—Lawton. 3B—W: Baker. 2B—W: Watson, Callaway, Peacock.

Records — Whitney 23-9; Academy 14-18.

CLASS 2A

Mumford 4, Holland 0

Holland 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

Mumford 000 103 x — 4 4 0

W—Falcon. L—Frei. 3B—H: Ralston; M: Castilleja.

Records — Holland 23-8; Mumford 26-1.

SOFTBALL

UIL Playoffs

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Class 4A Region III

Lake Belton vs. Smithville

Game 1: Lake Belton 8, Smithville 4

Game 2: Lake Belton 10, Smithville 1

Class 3A Region III

Troy vs. Lorena

Game 1: Lorena 8, Troy 5

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

Academy vs. West

Game 1: Academy 1, West 0

Game 2: West 7, Academy 6

Game 3: Academy 1, West 0

Class 2A Region IV

Granger vs. Thrall

Game 1: Thrall 11, Granger 6

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Taylor

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

Class 1A Region IV

Bartlett vs. North Zulch

Late Friday

CLASS 4A

Lake Belton 10, Smithville 1

Lake Belton 510 010 3 — 10 10 2

Smithville 100 000 0 — 1 4 1

W—Fredrick. L—Otto. 3B—LB: DeLeon, Holman; S: Leal. 2B—LB: Lux.

Records — Lake Belton 29-5.

CLASS 3A

Lorena 8, Troy 5

Lorena 030 120 2 — 8 11 2

Troy 000 050 0 — 5 4 2

Houser and Rikard. Gonzalez and Garcia. W—Houser. L—Gonzalez. HR—L: El-Far, Wachtendorf, Moore. 3B—T: Oosse.