With three games remaining in the regular season and Temple at 4-0 in District 12-6A following a 35-point victory over rival Belton, playoff chatter is in full swing and head coach Scott Stewart waded through obligatory questions this week regarding that topic.
“I don’t think there is any scenario where five wins doesn’t get us in,” Stewart said succinctly.
The first-place Wildcats can reach No. 5 on Friday night. However, aside from graciously entertaining the subject Tuesday afternoon, discussions of the program’s ninth straight postseason appearance aren’t being had inside Temple’s athletic facilities or on the practice field ahead of a homecoming tangle with high-powered Killeen Shoemaker (3-3, 2-2).
“You know what’s being talked about is the fastest freakin’ football team in the district,” Stewart said. “I mean, literally, a nationally ranked guy in the 200 (meter dash) and a nationally ranked guy in the 400.”
The sixth-year coach was referring to Grey Wolves quarterback Omari Evans (200) and wide receiver Khamari Terrell, a pair of playmakers among Shoemaker’s many who can rightly fit under that description.
“They are just a very fast team,” Temple senior defensive lineman Tomas Torres said. “Like Coach Stewart says, the way to beat a cheetah is to go right at it. We have to get off the block, just fill our gaps and make sure we are in our spots.”
While Temple enters with a five-game winning streak during which they’ve outscored opponents a combined 259-126, the Grey Wolves will look to break out of a two-game skid. They lost 30-15 at Bryan two weeks ago before a 57-56 shootout loss to Harker Heights (6-1, 3-1) in double overtime.
Coincidentally, when Temple went into Leo Buckley Stadium to challenge Shoemaker on Nov. 19, 2020, the Grey Wolves had lost the previous week by one point in overtime to the Knights. The Wildcats wound up winning that encounter 27-24 to clinch the league title.
In its fourth year with head coach Toby Foreman guiding the way, Shoemaker — with a defense that ranks second in the district at 296.8 yards per game — is scoring about 42 points per outing and allowing 36.
Evans, a senior, is one of three with at least 550 yards rushing and averaging more than 100 per game this season, leading the team with 740 yards on 99 attempts. Senior Jamarius Stewart is next with 631 yards and sophomore Jerrod Hicks has 562. The trio has combined for 19 of the Grey Wolves’ 24 TDs rushing. Terrell has three kickoff return touchdowns.
Coach Stewart likened defending Evans to the task Temple had against Heights standout running back Re’Shaun Sanford three weeks ago.
“He’s scary when he gets into third gear, and it’s just so effortless,” Stewart said of Evans, a Penn State commit. “You have to get him before he gets going.”
The Wildcats are back at Wildcat Stadium on Friday for the first time since their 44-34 comeback win over the Knights. While away, Temple scooted past Killeen Ellison 56-27 on a Thursday night and last week scored 28 first-quarter points in a 50-15 rout of the Tigers in Belton.
Those three results, plus the league-opening 49-7 triumph over Bryan, leave Temple with 29-point average margin of victory in 12-6A contests. The Wildcats’ 199 points for and 83 against during league matchups are tops among the eight 12-6A squads.
“I think we are trending in the right direction. I don’t know that you can ever think you’re good. I mean, my granddad just resonates in my head. He used to say, you’re either green and growing or ripe and rotten. So, as soon as you think you’ve arrived, this game will humble you,” Stewart said. “I think we are continuing to play hard. I think we have a lot to fix. I think the kids are intentional about trying to fix the mistakes and I don’t see the same ones occurring over and over again. It’s important to our kids to play their position well, and that’s important.”
What a start
Ball on his team’s 25-yard line, three receivers, Kobe Smith, Devan Williams and Tr’Darius Taylor, to his right, one, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, to his left, and running back Samari Howard in the back field with him, Temple quarterback Reese Rumfield stood in the shot gun ready to receive the game’s opening snap last week versus Belton.
Howard went in motion to the left, the right-handed Rumfield summoned for the ball, wound up from the 19 and went deep into the wind. A spot-on spiral landed in Taylor’s arms and the speedy slot receiver cruised untouched for a 75-yard touchdown 9 seconds into the game.
The Wildcats didn’t look back.
“Full transparency, we read what they do and that determines who we throw it to. That wasn’t designed for (Taylor). It wasn’t designed to go to anyone. We felt like we wanted to take a shot early and we just let it play out. It could’ve gone to Kobe (Smith). It could’ve gone to Devan (Williams). But they jumped Devan. They jumped Kobe and left (Taylor) matchup with a linebacker and I’ll take that matchup,” Stewart said. “It’s the decision-making process that we practice. I think these kids are well-versed in that because it’s an RPO (run-pass option) offense. You run it 10 times it could look like 10 different plays.”
This one looked pretty solid.
“Momentum can go back and forth, but if you can create some momentum, at least you start that process and it’s up to them to get it back,” Stewart said.
Notes and numbers
With his three touchdowns rushing last week, Howard, an Air Force commit, is now 14 points shy of tying Lache Seastrunk’s program career scoring record of 312 points. For the season, Howard has 980 yards rushing, 20 shy of his second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, to go with 10 TDs on the ground and another two through the air. Howard is second in yards rushing among 12-6A backs, trailing Sanford (1,549) and ahead of Friday opponents Evans, Stewart and Hicks.
The 75-yard connection between Rumfield and Taylor last week was Temple’s third-longest scoring pass play this season behind Harrison-Pilot’s 95 yarder and Williams’ 76 yarder against Bryan.
Temple kicker Danis Bajric is 33-of-33 on extra-point kicks this season and 5-of-6 on field goal attempts with a long of 33 yards. No other kicker in district has made more than two field goals.
Linebacker Taurean York is up to 76 tackles this season for a defense that upped its turnover count last week to 15 in league action with interceptions by Kaleb Hill and Faylin Lee.