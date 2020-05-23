Should women’s tackle football ever take root as part of the American sporting culture, it is the desire of husband and wife Charles and Shannon Bennett that Temple someday be at the center of that movement.
At this time, there is the formation of a team known as the Centex Coyotes with Shannon as the team president and Charles as the coach.
All that remains is a roster of players, a venue and a league in which to play.
“We want to build into a continual and successful team,” said Charles Bennett. “There are quite of few areas in Texas with women’s teams like in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. We feel like there is always room for additional teams.
“There have always been women who want to play football or be a part of it but weren’t in a culture or a high school where they felt allowed to do that. We want them to have an opportunity to play and see what it’s all about.”
Charles, a 27-year-old Baylor graduate and an engineer at L3 Technologies in Waco, isn’t coming out of the coaching ranks to take on this project. He does, however, have a coaching lineage. Charles is the grandson of 30-year Temple assistant coach and former athletic director Raymond Bennett. Charles primarily grew up in Colorado, but routinely spent summers in Temple. Charles’ great-grandfather, also Raymond, was a football coach at various stops, including Rogers and Cameron.
“I remember my grandfather taking me to whatever (Temple) football camps were going and running around the track,” said Charles of Raymond, who died two years ago. “I’ve been around (football) a long time. When we went to his funeral service it was great to see his players and the impact he had on them.”
The stated goal of the team and women’s football is not necessarily to grow it into something that rivals the men’s game. Central Texas has seen its share of semi-professional and professional indoor teams come and go in short order. The Bennetts are seeking to be part of something that provides ladies a chance to do something they have never done before.
“It’s about going against the gender bias that’s out there,” Shannon Bennett said. “Everybody who wants to throw a ball, tackle and run should have an opportunity. We’re not in it for money. It’s all about giving an opportunity.”
Shannon, who works for the Martin Marietta company, grew up in Canyon Lake and met Charles at Baylor, and both became fast devotees of Bears’ football. They moved from student passes for games to season ticketholders to share their passion for the Bears and football as a whole.
Conceptually, the game will be much the same as any other played under NCAA rules. About the only accommodation to gender is that the ball will be smaller, roughly the size used at the middle school level.
Rosters are unlimited, but the Bennetts said the ideal would be 30-40 for players 18 and older.
“I’m not worried about finding players,” Shannon Bennett said. “There’s going to be opportunities for everybody. If you have a dream and you want to make that dream happen, you’re going to do what it takes to make it work.”
A local playing site has yet to be determined but the Bennetts said they want it to be in the Temple city limits with locker room availability and preferably with turf. League play typically begins in April. The Coyotes are backed with a board of directors and will seek sponsorships in the coming months. A strength and conditioning coach is already on board, and they look to add offensive and defensive coordinators.
It will be a game heavy on fundamentals.
“We want to tell them what they don’t know and why and give them the knowledge of the game,” Charles Bennett said. “The interest is there. We will have the right things at heart and adapt to their skill level. Just knowing football is not enough to teach it.”
Women’s tackle football is still foreign territory for the sporting public. However, there have been instances of colleges offering scholarships to girls to play flag football. A move to tackle is taking that up a notch while still dealing with some preconceived notions for many to overcome.
“I don’t want people to be shy about coming out for the team,” Shannon Bennett said. “It’s a huge movement and it’s a positive change for the community.”