DALLAS — Graduate transfer Taylor Kollmorgen recorded a double-double in her Mary Hardin-Baylor debut, helping the Lady Crusaders cruise to a 76-56 victory over North Texas-Dallas in their season opener Tuesday night.
Kollmorgen had 20 points and 12 rebounds for UMHB, which got points from 13 players and outrebounded the Trailblazers 56-32. Allaira Jones added nine points, and Trinity Paeu chipped in eight for the Lady Crusaders.
Mykayla Dumas and Brooke Lopez scored 21 points each for UNT-Dallas (1-5), which shot only 28 percent (18-of-64) from the field.
UMHB is in action again at 5 p.m. Friday for its home opener against Arlington Baptist at Mayborn Campus Center.