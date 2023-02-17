Belton-Ellison boys soccer

Belton’s Nicholas Van Dusen (8) dribbles around Killeen Ellison’s Alan Zamudio in the Tigers’ draw with the Eagles on Friday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — The Belton Tigers had one streak snapped but kept alive another, perhaps more important, run in District 22-5A on a chilly Friday night at Wilson-Kerzee Field.

jweaver@tdtnews.com