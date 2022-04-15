BASEBALL
Game 1
Temple College 11, Hill 1 (6)
Hill 000 001 — 1 3 3
Temple 108 002 — 11 10 0
Stapleton, Fritcher (3), Montz (4), Van Der Lelie (6) and Rebando. Pratt and Williams. W—Pratt. L—Stapleton. HR—H: Blair. 2B—H: Sanchez; T: Spinn, Morrow.
Records — Hill 20-18, 7-12 NTJCAC; Temple 25-15, 8-11 NTJCAC.
Game 2
Temple College 8, Hill 2
Hill 000 101 000 — 2 6 3
Temple 210 030 02x — 8 12 1
Markwardt, Kragt (6), Tadlock (8) and Rebando. Albus, Brandenberger (6), Rose (9) and Banister and Williams (9). W—Albus. L—Markwardt. 2B—H: Quinones; T: Christian, Spinn, Malone, Morrow.
Records — Hill 20-19, 7-13 NTJCAC; Temple 26-15, 9-11 NTJCAC.
Game 1
LeTourneau 3,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 0
UMHB 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
LeTourneau 000 300 x — 3 5 1
Champaneri, Bogan (5) and McCall. Patel and Pfafman. W—Patel (3-4). L—Champaneri (1-5). HR—L: Klingenstein. 2B—L: Jones.
Records — UMHB 17-15, 11-12 ASC; LeTourneau 13-20, 10-16 ASC.
Game 2
Mary Hardin-Baylor 9,
LeTourneau 6
UMHB 400 001 103 — 9 10 0
LeTourneau 020 001 300 — 6 11 0
Fenner, Palczewski (3), Dubois (7), Carroll (7), Acierni (8) and McCall. Stocks, Suarez (6), Spitdowski (8) and Pfafman. W—Acierni. L—Spitdowski). HR—M: Bolin. 3B—M: Herrera. 2B—M: McCall, Farmer; L: Thompson.
Records — UMHB 18-15, 12-12 ASC; LeTourneau 13-21, 10-17 ASC.
SOFTBALL
Game 1
Temple College 17, Hill 0 (5)
Temple 441 80 — 17 15 0
Hill 000 00 — 0 2 1
W—Tetreault. HR—T: Hickey 2, Hoffman 2. 3B—T: Hickey. 2B—T: Kennedy, Segoviano, VandenBout.
Records — Temple 30-13, 15-8 NTJCAC.
Game 1
Mary Hardin-Baylor 9,
LeTourneau 2
LeTourneau 000 020 0 — 2 6 3
UMHB 401 103 x — 9 13 1
Merrell, Heger (4) and Hendry. Williams, Flores (7) and Niles. W—Williams (12-2). L—Merrell (1-2). HR—M: Gutierrez. 3B—L: Torres. 2B—L: Taylor; M: Harris, Stover.
Records — LeTourneau 11-20, 8-15 ASC; UMHB 24-9, 17-6 ASC.
Game 2
Mary Hardin-Baylor 8,
LeTourneau 0 (6)
LeTourneau 000 000 — 0 6 2
UMHB 200 402 — 8 10 0
Tannery, Riley (4), Wood (6) and Poore. Wade and Niles. W—Wade (2-1). L—Tannery (2-3). 2B—M: Paul.
Records — LeTourneau 11-21, 8-16 ASC; UMHB 25-9, 18-6 ASC.