BELTON – It’s been nine years since Mary Hardin-Baylor made its last appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament and advanced all the way to the national championship game, so this season’s group of Crusaders is brand new to the lofty expectations that come with being ranked No. 11 in the country.
It’s a learning experience, and Friday night provided another lesson – and the bonus of another victory.
UMHB lit up Mayborn Campus Center with a 54-percent shooting performance on the way to building a 23-point first-half lead, but the Crusaders didn’t completely bury Ozarks until the final 6 minutes of their 87-67 win.
Chalk up the American Southwest Conference opener as another teachable moment for second-year Crusaders coach Clif Carroll.
“We don’t run from it. We want to win a national championship here. We want to do what coach (Pete) Fredenburg and the football boys are doing,” Carroll said in reference to the UMHB football program that is a perennial national title contender. “In order to do that, we have to start playing complete games. We have to figure it out. It’s going to be a tough test for us next week on the road against two good teams. If we don’t play two good halves next week, we’ll come back with a knot on our head.”
UMHB leading scorer Josiah Johnson, who came in averaging 32 points a night, picked up three early fouls and played only 9½ minutes during a first half in which the Crusaders (4-0) replaced Johnson’s usual production with 19 points from their bench – including eight from Braedyn Dawes and six from fellow freshman guard Payton Brooks.
Junior wing Ty Prince scored 17 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting as the Crusaders drained 19 of their 35 attempts (54 percent) and built a 54-31 advantage by the break.
The second half was a different story.
UMHB scored only 10 points in the initial 12½ minutes following intermission and allowed the Eagles (1-7, 0-4) to find their offensive rhythm. Ozarks cut its deficit to 12 points with 8:37 remaining and still trailed by a dozen with 6 minutes to go before the Crusaders tidied up their play.
Johnson scored eight points over the next 2 minutes to light a spark, and his teammates followed suit to finally put away the Eagles.
“We just have to continue to get better, get better in practice and figure it out,” Carroll said.
Prince finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Johnson finished with 16 points as the Crusaders shot 43 percent overall and owned a 51-35 advantage on the boards.
Grayson Nix had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ozarks, which got 14 points from Xavier Gaffney and 10 from Kamren Roelke.
The ASC slate gets tougher for UMHB next week, when the Crusaders have road games in Abilene against McMurry on Thursday and Hardin-Simmons next Saturday.
Before they load the bus for that trip, the Crusaders will use the coming practices to sharpen their rough edges in an attempt to stay on the path to the national tournament.
“I have meaningful conversations with coaches all over the country about these kinds of things. How do we grow into a championship team? What does a championship team look like?” Carroll said. “We’ll get there. I have faith in this team. I have faith in this group of kids.
“It’s still early in the season. We’re only four games in and there’s still a lot of basketball ahead of us and growth ahead of us.”