BASEBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Hewitt Midway 4, Temple 1
Temple 000 000 1 — 1 2 0
Belton 300 100 x — 4 7 0
Hickman and A.Ramos. C.Johnson and Kirks. W—C.Johnson. L—Hickman. 2B—M: Haynes, Quinn; T: Padilla
Records — Midway 16-3, 3-1; Temple 7-12, 2-2.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Belton 16, Killeen Ellison 0 (5)
Ellison 000 00 — 0 0 2
Belton 438 1X — 16 9 0
Matinez, Holland (4) and Jackson, Martinez (4). Kennedy, Drake (3), Kastner (5) and Hernandez, Davila (3). W—Kennedy. L—Martinez. HR—B: Johnson. 2B—B: Rumfield, Drake.
Records — Ellison NA, 0-4; Belton 8-9, 4-0.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 18, McGregor 3 (5)
Rogers 240 39 — 18 7 1
McGregor 100 20 — 3 6 8
R.Hoelscher, Aguillon (5) and B.Hoelscher. Madron, Finger (5) and Riley. W—R.Hoelscher. L—Madron. 3B—R: Cook. 2B—M: Patterson, Franks.
Records — Rogers 12-5, 2-2; McGregor NA, 0-4.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 17, Chilton 4 (5)
Holland (10)41 11 — 17 11 3
Chilton 100 03 — 4 3 7
Cole and Butler. Matthews, Jones (2) and Jones, Matthews (2). W—Cole. L—Matthews. 3B—H: Arzola. 2B—H: Arzola 2, Cantu, Steglich.
Records — Holland 14-4, 5-0; Chilton 0-7, 0-5.
Friday’s Other Scores
Lake Belton 12, Waco 0
Lorena 5, ACademy 1
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Mary Hardin-Baylor 2,
East Texas Baptist 1
ETBU 000 100 0 — 1 2 0
UMHB 001 010 x — 2 8 2
Kelle, Muscia (6) and Pyle. Long and Niles. W—Long (5-4). L—Kelle (2-2). 2B—E: Loya 2; M: Gutierrez, Holman, Wright.
Records — ETBU 16-2, 5-2 ASC; UMHB 12-8, 5-2.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 8,
East Texas Baptist 2
ETBU 000 010 1 — 2 4 1
UMHB 210 203 x — 8 14 0
Croft, Musica (3), Kelle (5) and Glen. Flores and Niles. W—Flores (8-2). L—Croft (8-1). HR—E: Loya. 3B—M: Elliott.
Records — ETBU 16-3, 5-3 ASC; UMHB 13-8, 6-2.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 14, McGregor 2 (5)
Rogers 232 52 — 14 13 1
McGregor 200 00 — 2 4 4
Mucha and Quinones. Knox, Denn (5) and Leighton. W—Mucha. L—Knox. HR—R: Alonzo, Quinones; M: Denn. 2B—R: Mucha.
Friday’s Other Scores
Belton 9, Killeen Ellison 3
Salado 4, Robinson 3
Jarrell 19, Lago Vista 4
Troy 17, Rockdale 1
SOCCER
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Duncanville 4, Temple 0
Class 5A
College Station A&M Consolidated 2, Belton 0
College Station 5, Lake Belton 0
Class 4A
Salado vs. Venus, late Friday
Gatesville vs. Waxahachie Life, late Friday
GIRLS
BI-DISTRICT
Class 5A
Belton 2, College Station 0
Lake Belton 4, Montgomery Lake Creek 1
Class 4A
Salado 4, Alvarado 1
AREA
Class 5A
Belton vs. Austin McCallum, TBA
Lake Belton vs. Georgetown, TBA
Class 4A
Salado vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills or Decatur, TBA