BASKETBALL

BOYS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 68, Killeen 36

Killeen 6 10 13 7 — 36

Temple 23 10 19 16 — 68

Killeen (5-27, 1-12) — Rivera 9, Jackson 5, Flemming 5, Randles 3, Hale 3, Moore 3, Carlton 3, Johnson 2.

Temple (18-17, 6-7) — Jaydon Hall 20, Law 14, Brundage 9, Torres 8, Williams 8, Auston 5, Sewell 2, Anderson 2.

DISTRICT 19-4A

Lake Belton 63,

Georgetown Gateway 61

Gateway 14 16 16 15 — 61

Lake Belton 14 9 23 17 — 63

Gateway (12-16, 2-7) — Eddins 24, Bell 9, Partlow 9, Ndubisi 7, Route 7, Hartness 3, Cantrell 2.

Lake Belton (17-15, 4-5) — Gossett 24, Flores 13, Wilcox 11, Hammond 11, Jarrett 4.

JV — Lake Belton 53, Gateway 41

DISTRICT 19-3A

Academy 74, Rockdale 38

Academy 21 16 18 19 — 74

Rockdale 14 4 8 12 — 38

Academy (23-7, 11-0) — Col.Shackelford 10, Preddie 10, Franklin 9, Rambeau 9, Brazeal 8, Langfeld 8, Lockett 7, Wille 5, Clark 3, Tomasek 3, Coo.Shackelford 2.

Rockdale (NA, 0-11) — Perez 11, Willard 8, Hirt 8, Penney 6, Miles 3, Cortez 2.

Rogers 53, Caldwell 49

Caldwell 16 7 14 12 — 53

Rogers 9 15 18 11 — 49

Caldwell (NA, 5-6) — Burns 14, Heaton 8, Bradford 8, Cunningham 6, White 5, Morris 4, Aly 3, Recio 1.

Rogers (23-10, 8-3) — Sebek 18, Davis 17, Bennett 10, Craig 6, Dolgener 2.

JV A — Rogers 44, Caldwell 27

JV B — Rogers 33, Caldwell 31

Other Scores

Rosebud-Lott 54, Moody 41

GIRLS

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Temple vs. Duncanville, 7 p.m. Monday, Corsicana

Belton vs. DeSoto, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hillsboro

Class 4A

Salado vs. Austin LBJ, 6 p.m. Monday, Hutto

Class 3A

Academy vs. Crockett, 6:30 p.m. Monday, College Station

Rogers vs. Teague, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Madisonville

Troy vs. Scurry-Rosser, 6 p.m. Monday, Hillsboro

Class 2A

Moody vs. Axtell, 6 p.m. Monday, Lorena

SOCCER

BOYS

Temple 4, Killeen Ellison 3

Belton 5, Harker Heights 3

Academy 2, Gatesville 1

GIRLS

Temple 3, Killeen Ellison 1

Lake Belton def. Florence

Gatesville 6, Academy 0