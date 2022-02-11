BASKETBALL
BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 68, Killeen 36
Killeen 6 10 13 7 — 36
Temple 23 10 19 16 — 68
Killeen (5-27, 1-12) — Rivera 9, Jackson 5, Flemming 5, Randles 3, Hale 3, Moore 3, Carlton 3, Johnson 2.
Temple (18-17, 6-7) — Jaydon Hall 20, Law 14, Brundage 9, Torres 8, Williams 8, Auston 5, Sewell 2, Anderson 2.
DISTRICT 19-4A
Lake Belton 63,
Georgetown Gateway 61
Gateway 14 16 16 15 — 61
Lake Belton 14 9 23 17 — 63
Gateway (12-16, 2-7) — Eddins 24, Bell 9, Partlow 9, Ndubisi 7, Route 7, Hartness 3, Cantrell 2.
Lake Belton (17-15, 4-5) — Gossett 24, Flores 13, Wilcox 11, Hammond 11, Jarrett 4.
JV — Lake Belton 53, Gateway 41
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 74, Rockdale 38
Academy 21 16 18 19 — 74
Rockdale 14 4 8 12 — 38
Academy (23-7, 11-0) — Col.Shackelford 10, Preddie 10, Franklin 9, Rambeau 9, Brazeal 8, Langfeld 8, Lockett 7, Wille 5, Clark 3, Tomasek 3, Coo.Shackelford 2.
Rockdale (NA, 0-11) — Perez 11, Willard 8, Hirt 8, Penney 6, Miles 3, Cortez 2.
Rogers 53, Caldwell 49
Caldwell 16 7 14 12 — 53
Rogers 9 15 18 11 — 49
Caldwell (NA, 5-6) — Burns 14, Heaton 8, Bradford 8, Cunningham 6, White 5, Morris 4, Aly 3, Recio 1.
Rogers (23-10, 8-3) — Sebek 18, Davis 17, Bennett 10, Craig 6, Dolgener 2.
JV A — Rogers 44, Caldwell 27
JV B — Rogers 33, Caldwell 31
Other Scores
Rosebud-Lott 54, Moody 41
GIRLS
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Temple vs. Duncanville, 7 p.m. Monday, Corsicana
Belton vs. DeSoto, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hillsboro
Class 4A
Salado vs. Austin LBJ, 6 p.m. Monday, Hutto
Class 3A
Academy vs. Crockett, 6:30 p.m. Monday, College Station
Rogers vs. Teague, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Madisonville
Troy vs. Scurry-Rosser, 6 p.m. Monday, Hillsboro
Class 2A
Moody vs. Axtell, 6 p.m. Monday, Lorena
SOCCER
BOYS
Temple 4, Killeen Ellison 3
Belton 5, Harker Heights 3
Academy 2, Gatesville 1
GIRLS
Temple 3, Killeen Ellison 1
Lake Belton def. Florence
Gatesville 6, Academy 0