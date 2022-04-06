A break from playing soccer reignited Ella Wheeless’ spark for the sport. Now, even a broken bone in her left foot can’t keep her away.
“This is definitely something I want to do,” the Lake Belton sophomore said without a hint of hesitation.
Based solely on Wheeless’ nearly two-goal per-game average, the Lady Broncos’ forward and one of three team captains is doing it quite well.
Add in an immeasurable set of intangibles and Wheeless’ value reaches well beyond the scoreboard.
“She’s just a great leader,” Lake Belton head coach Jamie Tibbetts said. “She has a lot of tenacity. She wants to win and the girls feed off of that.”
Her three goals for a third consecutive postseason hat trick last Friday in a 5-1 victory over Lorena put her smack-dab on 50 for the season and helped catapult Lake Belton into the Class 4A Region III tournament, which begins at 3 p.m. Friday with a semifinal against Lumberton (19-3-1) at Katy’s Legacy Stadium.
The winner faces Bay City (26-1-1) or Burnet (16-9-1) at 11 a.m. in Saturday’s regional final for the right to represent Region III at state.
“I think last year was kind of surprising just because it was our first year and we never played together before. So, considering how good we did, that was surprising,” Wheeless said Tuesday as Lake Belton (27-1) prepared for a second fourth-round appearance in as many seasons as a program. “This year, I think we just had a lot more confidence and I don’t think it was as much of a surprise.
“Confidence is really important. We just have to play the way we play. If we lose, we know we gave it our all.”
Using a mixture of speed, field awareness and a knack for finding the back of the net, Wheeless has given opponents all they can handle since arriving on the scene a year ago, when she netted a team-high 43 goals for a squad with just freshmen and sophomores that went 27-5 and lost to Bay City, 3-2, in the regional semifinals.
That all-district performance in 2021 was on the heels of Wheeless’ return to the sport she first started at 4 years old. A hiatus that began at age 12 ended when she joined a club team during the summer before her freshman season, and Wheeless quickly rediscovered the passion that had previously waned.
“I just didn’t love the game like I had but that break made me love it a lot more,” she said.
As for the lingering foot injury she aggravated during cross county’s fall season (she qualified with Lake Belton’s team for the regional meet, by the way), Wheeless shrugged it off like a would-be defender.
“I have an extra bone in that foot and that’s what’s broken,” she said. “They told me I’ll need surgery if I want it to stop hurting but it hasn’t really bothered me much during soccer.”
And to think, there was a time not too long ago when just the possibility of a bruise had Wheeless thinking twice about athletics.
“My parents just wanted to put me in a sport. We tried softball first but that didn’t go well,” she said with a chuckle. “Me and my dad were outside practicing and I had my glove and he was throwing me the ball and I asked him, ‘Dad, what happens if the ball hits me in the face? Is it going to hit me in the face?’ He was like, ‘It might.’
“I just threw my glove down and went inside. That was it.”
Wheeless netted 41 goals during the 2022 regular season and since added nine through Lake Belton’s three playoff games. The season-long scoring spree is a result of a combination of individual effort and an established cohesiveness between teammates, which has led to fluidity among the Lady Broncos’ build up from defense, through the midfield and into the attacking third.
Lake Belton boasts four other players with double-digit goals, including Wheeless’ main running mate up top Tristen Oliphant (29), who has an adept sense around the net of her own, Sydni Cartwright (15), Macee Bradford (14) and Hailey Erskine (11). Those tallies are among a team total of 153.
Oliphant leads the way with 21 assists, Wheeless is next with 20, Cartwright 13 and Bradford 12. It’s an offense all the more daunting with a defense that has conceded just nine goals this season.
“The way she reads the field and just her touch on the ball is honestly really surprising for someone that doesn’t play a ton outside of school. It’s natural ability,” Tibbetts said of Wheeless. “If the shots on, she takes it. If it’s not, she’s more than willing to give it up for her teammates. She helps a lot. A lot of forwards will sit up there and kind of cherry pick and wait for the ball to come, but she is in the mix. She’ll help possess the ball with the midfield and help create those opportunities.”
Lake Belton, the Lumberton Lady Raiders and Bay City Lady Blackcats were district champions this season. The Burnet Lady Bulldogs finished third behind Salado and the Lady Broncos in District 18-4A.
The Lady Raiders haven’t lost since Jan. 14, the Lady Blackcats’ lone setback was against Lake Belton, in the teams’ opener Jan. 6, and the Lady Bulldogs have won five of their last six outings.
“I think last year, we were a great team, too, but we were in our first year and we were still new and fresh. We played more direct than we do this year, which is still a strategy if it’s on. But we’ve really this year possessed the ball so much better. Or first touch, we struggled with a little bit last year, so that was a huge focus in the offseason, and the first touch has gotten a lot better,” Tibbetts said.
“I think, together, they just play off and on the ball a lot better. They are more confident. They talk more. They are really encouraging and happy when everyone succeeds. That’s their personality.”
The 4A state tournament is scheduled for April 13-14 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.