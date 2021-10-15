SALADO — Salado coach Alan Haire will never be remembered for his dancing skills. But when his Eagles put on as solid an all-around performance as they did Friday night against the Waco Connally Cadets, he will proudly show them off.
Haire did a little postgame stepping for his Eagles in an on-field gathering after Salado picked up a 28-7 win over Connally.
“It worked out for us tonight,” Haire said. “Grinding away and see if we can’t get three yards a pop. And (Connally), they are explosive and at any time they can score, so I was very proud of our defense.”
There was not much explosiveness from the Cadets in the opening half because they barely got the chance. They got the ball first and moved from their 32-yard line to their 48 before being forced to punt with just under 10 minutes left in the opening quarter.
The Eagles (5-2, 2-0 District 9-4A-2) then came out and did what they do best — control the clock with their Slot-T offense, mounting an opening drive that lasted 18 plays and ended on the first play of the second quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run by Adam Benavides for a 7-0 lead.
“I don’t know if it (changes their mindset),” Haire said of the Cadets giving up the long drive. “But it puts you in a situation in which you feel like you have more pressure on you.”
That may have been why on the third play of Connally’s ensuing drive, quarterback Jelani McDonald fired a strike right into the hands of Salado’s Darius Wilson, giving the Eagles the ball at their 39 with 10:05 left in the half.
This time it took the Eagles just nine plays to add to the lead. Aiden Wilson, who finished with 107 yards on 28 carries, scored the first of his three touchdowns from 8 yards out.
“I think both (the stop and the initial score) were equally important,” Wilson said. “Stopping them that first drive when they have some amazing players, then us eating the clock up and scoring a touchdown there, that’s pretty demoralizing. Anytime we can do that, it works to our favor.”
The Cadets (2-4, 1-1) came close to getting on the board at the end of the half as they mounted a drive to get from their 38 to the Eagles 22. But Erick Lara’s field goal try fell short, leaving the Eagles with a 14-0 halftime lead.
Aiden Wilson made it 20-0 on the opening drive of the second half, scoring from a yard out to cap a 13-play drive that ate up 7 minutes. And Wilson’s 8-yard run capped another 18-play drive and made it 28-0, with Hutton Haire’s 2-point conversion run to make up for the missed extra point on the previous touchdown.
The Cadets finally got on the board on their final drive of the night when McDonald passed to Kobe Black for a 10-yard score with just under a minute to play.
It was the lone blemish for the Eagles defense, which limited the Cadets to 211 yards, despite giving up 112 yards rushing to Tre Wisner.
“They really wanted (the shutout),” Wilson said of Salado’s defense. “I know they did. To do that against some great players would be amazing. But we got the win, and that’s the biggest thing. I know we will be celebrating that tonight.”
Seth Reavis contributed 94 yards on eight carries, and Adam Benavides added 74 yards on 11 carries for the Eagles. Salado will travel to China Spring next week.
SALADO 28, WACO CONNALLY 7
Connally 0 0 0 7 — 7
Salado 0 14 6 8 — 28
Sal — Adam Benavides 8 run (Daniel Chaty kick)
Sal — Aiden Wilson 8 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Wilson 1 run (kick blocked)
Sal — Wilson 5 run (Hutton Haire run)
Con — Kobe Black 10 pass from Jelani McDonald (Erick Lara kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Con Sal
First downs 11 20
Rushes-yards 23-138 59-301
Passing yards 73 12
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-11-1 1-1-0
Punts-average 1-32.0 0-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-44 4-32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Connally: Tre Wisner 14-112, Germone Powell 3-13, McDonald 6-13; Salado: Wilson 28-107, Seth Reavis 8-94, Benavides 11-74, Drew Bird 7-21, Haire 4-10, team 1-(-2).
PASSING — Connally: McDonald 6-11-1-73; Salado: Haire 1-1-0-12.
RECEIVING — Connally: Wisner 2-45, Black 1-10, Powell 2-10, Dalylon Richardson 1-8; Salado: Reavis 1-12.