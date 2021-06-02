One has more than 400 career wins while the other is about to embark on Year 1 as a high school head coach. Both, though, are equally eager to positively impact a pair of programs.
Joey Martin and Alyssa Cataldo were introduced Wednesday at a well-attended meet and greet session as the new Temple boys basketball and volleyball head coaches, respectively, and each shared their enthusiasm to hit the ground running.
“I know the expectations of Temple High School athletics and I know what the standards are. That doesn’t scare me and I think I have the opportunity to do something special,” Martin said prior to his proper intro by athletic director Scott Stewart to a crowd that included new associates, Temple ISD school board members, superintendent Bobby Ott, players and parents.
Martin — a former player at Stephen F. Austin, whose extensive 23-year high school coaching career most recently includes two years at Burleson before the last two at Fort Worth Arlington Heights — replaces Michael Thomas, who led the Wildcats to one postseason appearance (2019-20) during the three seasons he spent at the helm.
Cataldo, a California native who played two seasons at Prairie View A&M, takes over for JoAnna Vaden after her three seasons in charge.
After college, Cataldo moved to Belton to be closer to friends and coached with Heroes Volleyball Club before landing a job as an assistant at Hocking College in Ohio. She said she enjoyed her previous stay in Bell County and is happy to be back with a chance to lead Temple volleyball.
“We’re definitely going to build the program up to be run like a college program,” Cataldo said. “Off the court, good character traits, being good teammates. On the court, playing at a high level, working together, and then just creating those high expectations and standards.”
Tem-Cats basketball coach and girls athletic coordinator RaShonta LeBlanc said Cataldo’s perspective as a former collegiate athlete will benefit up-and-coming players.
“She knows the game and brings that energy,” LeBlanc said.
Cataldo and Martin — whose wife Tami Martin is a 1993 Temple graduate, and nephew is Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs — stressed the importance of permeating each level of the program with their philosophies, so both plan to be present among the middle school and junior varsity ranks in order to establish a streamlined path to consistent success.
“I want the whole program to be successful. So, the older I get the more I worry about developing the feeder schools and the sub-varsity teams so that everybody is winning,” said Martin, whose youngest son of four children, Houston, will be an eighth-grader at Travis Science Academy next year. “I want to spend an incredible amount of time working with our feeder schools and the younger kids so that the program is always winning.
“I’ve been keeping up with Temple High School since I’ve been a coach, and when the opportunity came about, I was like, ‘I can’t wait to get there.’ I’ve seen the ups and downs. I’ve seen what the basketball used to have and we’re trying to get it back up to that level.”
Also welcomed Wednesday were new Temple Kittens Dance Team director Kelci Lower and boys basketball assistant coach Jeremy Hensley. Lower previously was in Killeen and Hensley at Killeen Shoemaker.