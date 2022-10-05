As a junior, Slade LeBlanc was a critical component to Belton’s offensive success, scoring from almost any position on the field. Now, with four games remaining in the regular season, he hopes to resume the role.
En route to the Tigers returning to the playoffs last year, LeBlanc threw, caught and ran for a combined seven touchdowns to go along with 937 total yards.
Injuries have limited the athlete’s senior season — until now.
Last week at Elgin, LeBlanc returned to form, needing less than 4 minutes to reach the end zone, hauling in his first catch for a 10-yard touchdown and propelling Belton to a 28-6 victory.
After delivering a score in six of the Tigers’ 11 games last season, LeBlanc admitted feeling a sense of relief.
“We’re finally getting to put everything together,” he said. “We are showing how well we can execute, and personally, I am just so excited to be back. I finally got my first touchdown of the year after missing some games. It just really feels great.”
LeBlanc picked up where he left off last season, catching five passes for 79 yards in the season opener against Pflugerville Hendrickson but did not record another offensive stat until Week 5 against Pflugerville, missing two contests entirely while serving only as a kicker against San Angelo Central.
Since his return, though, LeBlanc caught eight passes for 116 yards, including a season-high five-catch, 85-yard showing last week, when the Tigers claimed sole possession of first place in District 11-5A-II.
Now, with a key piece back in place, Belton (4-2, 2-0) will attempt to maintain its position against visiting Leander Rouse (2-3, 1-0) on Friday.
The Raiders, who were ranked eighth in the preseason state poll before losing three of their first four games, also snapped back into shape last week, posting 505 yards in a 48-28 victory versus Pflugerville Connally.
Junior running back Justin Cannon accounted for 190 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while quarterback Mason Shorb spread 15 completions between seven receivers.
Cannon and Shorb will test Belton’s defense, which has allowed just one touchdown and delivered 24 tackles for a loss — eight more than they had through the season’s first four games — over the last two contests.
“I’m really proud of the defense overall,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “It seems like we are starting new people there every week, because we keep having illnesses and injuries that we have to deal with. Hopefully, we can get back to full strength, but it is actually providing a lot of experience for some kids.
“The more they play, the more prepared we will be for the stretch run.”
Tigers’ tenacious D
The 13 total points allowed by the Tigers during their previous two games is the team’s best showing in more than a decade.
The last time Belton limited a pair of teams to less was in 2009, when opponents averaged just 14.3 points through a dozen games.
In one three-game stretch, the Tigers beat Killeen Shoemaker 38-0 and College Stations A&M Consolidated 28-0 before falling to Harker Heights 10-0. Additionally, earlier in that season, Belton followed a 36-2 win at Round Rock McNeil with a 35-6 victory against Mansfield Timberview.
Looking ahead
With an unblemished district record, the Tigers still maintain control of their destiny and can clinch the program’s first championship since 2009 by winning their final four games.
While it will not be easy, Belton’s path to the title is favorable.
Should the Tigers defeat Rouse, their last three opponents — Connally, Killeen Chaparral and Waco University — have a combined record of 2-15, and both of the victories belong to the Trojans, who beat the Bobcats 49-16 to open their district schedule.
Only one of the contests — Chaparral — is at home, though.