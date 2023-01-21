UMHB-Concordia women

UMHB’s Lauren Baker shoots over Concordia’s Bailey Andrews (left) and Havyn Perez in the Lady Crusaders’ 65-57 win Saturday.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — On a day when No. 23 Mary Hardin-Baylor didn’t shoot the ball well, the Lady Crusaders leaned on their defense by grabbing 13 steals and forcing Concordia Texas into 28 turnovers to get past the Tornados with a 65-57 victory Saturday afternoon at Mayborn Campus Center.

