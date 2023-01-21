BELTON — On a day when No. 23 Mary Hardin-Baylor didn’t shoot the ball well, the Lady Crusaders leaned on their defense by grabbing 13 steals and forcing Concordia Texas into 28 turnovers to get past the Tornados with a 65-57 victory Saturday afternoon at Mayborn Campus Center.
UMHB (13-4, 8-2 American Southwest Conference) shot only 25 percent from the field in the first quarter, 26.3 percent in the second and just 13.3 percent in the fourth but it didn’t matter because the Lady Crusaders repeatedly forced the Tornados (7-9, 4-6) into empty possessions.
“Obviously, when you force 28 turnovers and have 13 steals and get 18 points off those turnovers, that’s what you have to do when shots aren’t falling. And shots aren’t going to fall every single time,” UMHB head coach Mark Morefield said. “The sign of a good team is that when shots aren’t falling, find another way to win games. Today was one those days. Our defense carried us.”
Of all the steals, perhaps none was bigger than the one snared by Ashley Faux. With the Lady Crusaders clinging to a three-point lead with 35 seconds remaining, Concordia inbounded the ball in the frontcourt to Zakari Perry near the top of the key, where Faux stripped Perry of the ball.
With the Tornados forced to foul the rest of the way, Lauren Baker went 4-of-5 from the line to seal UMHB’s victory.
“I was pretty confident I could get (the steal),” Faux said. “We had talked in the huddle that we were going to switch on every screen and crowd the ball and make them turn it over. That’s what we were able to do in that situation.”
UMHB led for the initial 5 minutes but lost its shooting touch midway through the opening period, and Concordia took advantage with a 10-4 surge to go up 14-11 at the end of a first quarter in which the Lady Crusaders were 4-of-16 from the field.
It was the same script in the second as UMHB scored 11 of the first 13 points capped by Catalina Cortez’s 3-pointer for a 22-16 advantage before the Tornados scored five straight to rein in the Lady Crusaders, and the teams headed into halftime with UMHB clinging to a 26-24 lead.
The Lady Crusaders’ biggest offensive output came in the third, when they shot 62.5 percent and built a 14-point lead with 1:27 left in the period before Madi Maxwell scored nine straight to pull Concordia within 51-46 heading into the fourth.
UMHB led by nine after a Faux layup early in the fourth and was still up by six after Arieona Rosborough’s driving bucket with 4:20 to go.
A 3-pointer by Mackenzie Berger and two free throws by Chelsea Cogburn cut the Tornados’ deficit to 58-57 before Rosborough made two foul shots for UMHB’s three-point advantage prior to Faux’s steal.
The Lady Crusaders, who came in shooting just 63 percent from the line, were 20-of-25 (80 percent) from the stripe.
“That’s the fruit of a bunch of work, getting on the line and getting extra free throws in during practice. Now we have to find a game when we can make uncontested layups and shoot free throws well,” Morefield said. “We shot well from the line tonight, which means we probably won’t shoot well from the line Thursday but we’ll make all of our layups. We have to find a way to do both.”
Maxwell had 19 points, Cogburn 13 and Berger 10 for Concordia, which shot just 16-of-52 (30.8 percent) from the floor.
Rosborough had 19 points, Baker 14, and Faux and Payton Hicks 120 each for UMHB, which completed the conference sweep of Concordia and wraps up a five-game homestand with matchups against East Texas Baptist on Thursday and LeTourneau next Saturday.
ETBU handed the Lady Crusaders one of their two league losses with a 66-59 victory in Marshall on Dec. 10.
“We lost to ETBU at their place, so we’re excited to get to play them again,” Faux said.