Like pretty much every other aspect of society, sports in 2020 will have an asterisk permanently affixed to it.
A year that began with so much promise and expectations — and, ironically, a number that signifies perfect vision — became a murky, unsettled mess from the middle of March and hasn’t relented much until the bitter end. It’s a year that has become the punch line for lame jokes and the excuse for everything that has gone awry in life.
It’s the white elephant gift that keeps on giving.
The COVID-19 pandemic blew up tightly wound sports schedules from the highest levels — such as the Olympics, the NBA, Major League Baseball and the PGA — along with other spring and summer sports from the collegiate level down to T-Ball and youth soccer. Schedules that have little flexibility built in were forced to bend and shape according to the dictates of a virus that forced us to cover our faces and avoid close contact.
The unimaginable became imaginable as authorities and governing bodies felt their way through the cave of the unknown.
Was it necessary to scrap high school baseball, softball, track, tennis, golf and soccer? Had we known then what we know now, in how to accommodate for the virus, perhaps not.
Hundreds of high school careers wouldn’t have ended, or have been interrupted, so abruptly to preserve the culmination of the effort and dedication put forth in those outdoor sports.
Those are games, events, records and memories that never materialized. These sports were the sacrificial lambs as we tried to figure out what to do with the virus as a community, state, nation and world.
With much planning, revamping and adjustments to the primary fall high school schedule, volleyball, cross country and football went forward. All had to duck and dodge positive virus cases within school districts and every game on the schedule had to be written in pencil rather than ink, but each season got completed and each sport crowned — or in the case of football, is on pace to crown — a state champion.
Temple playing football deep into December usually indicated the Wildcats were on the verge of making another run at state title, but the delay in the season for Class 5A and 6A programs meant an unprecedented set of games scheduled for January.
Whatever it takes to get a full and meaningful season in, so be it. The loss of tournament games for indoor sports such as volleyball and basketball to comply with restrictions on facility gatherings have hindered the usual preparation for the district season by trimming a sizeable chunk of games from the schedule.
It’s more than Mary Hardin-Baylor and the American Southwest Conference could say after suspending all fall sports because of COVID-19. Bell County had virtually no college football in its history until its advent at UMHB in 1998. It was a huge void on the local landscape not to have the Crusaders making their annual rampage into the Division III playoffs.
The year did see the end of three major eras in the Bell County basketball scene. Kirby Johnson, Kim Sebek and Ken DeWeese all called it a career as basketball coaches at Temple College and UMHB, respectively, calling a halt to a combined 77 years in their positions.
Johnson was a consistent winner for the Leopards for 33 years, which is more than one-third of the history of the institution. Sebek kept the Lady Leopards highly competitive for 22 years, the longest term of any TC women’s coach. DeWeese brought the UMHB men into a new era in the Mayborn Campus Center and as a force at the Division III level.
The year, as disastrous as it often has been, also doubled as the first year of a new decade. For some local high school football teams, it was the continuance of the momentum established at the end of the previous decade.
Holland continued to enjoy its greatest era by winning at least nine games for the fifth time in the last six years. Salado and Rogers both went three rounds deep in the playoffs. Temple won district for the second straight year and reached the area round, continuing to show its muscle upon its return to Class 6A three years ago.
As with any year, the mere flipping of a calendar and to a new year doesn’t necessarily provide a significant difference.
There is hope, though.
We are learning to navigate this pandemic and getting in a full season of sports, albeit in a modified fashion. The coaches and school administrators who have done all they can to provide a viable athletic season deserve the kudos.
Although half of the country is reticent about taking it, the coronavirus vaccine provides a window of opportunity for a return to a sporting life as we once knew.
While 2020 has earned its asterisk, may it be the last time it’s applied.