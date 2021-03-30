CAMERON — The Lake Belton Lady Broncos did something only two other teams had done all season. They scored a goal against Giddings.
But even more impressive was accomplishing what no one had done since 2019 — beat the Lady Buffaloes.
Tristen Oliphant and Ella Wheeless each had a goal Tuesday night as Lake Belton beat Giddings 2-1 in a Class 4A area-round girls soccer match at Yoe Field.
“I don’t think (Giddings) being undefeated put us back on our heels,” Lake Belton coach Jamie Brown said. “They took the challenge head on that we get to be the first team to do it this year.”
The Lady Broncos’ win started with a fulfilled prophecy Oliphant made to Wheeless.
“We had talked earlier today,” Wheeless said “She said I was going to (take) a corner and she was going to put it in.”
In the 20th minute, Wheeless sent a corner kick right to Oliphant, who sent a header between goalkeeper Maci Boyd’s hands to give Lake Belton a 1-0 lead.
“I thought I was too far out,” Oliphant said of the goal. “But then I saw it go between her hands.”
Even though it was just a single goal and there was plenty of time remaining, the Lady Broncos (27-4) felt fairly confident they had the match in hand. After all, the Lady Buffaloes (23-1) had yet to trail or face a serious threat all year.
“We knew if we could get one early, their head would go down,” Brown said “The girls saw that happen and it gave them more momentum to keep going after them and not sit back.”
Lake Belton stayed on the attack the rest of the first half, taking nine more shots after the opening goal, with the ninth giving the Lady Broncos a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute.
This time it was Wheeless who found herself on a breakaway after teammate Macee Bradford took control of the ball near midfield and passed it between two defenders to hit Wheeless in stride. Boyd had no chance as Wheeless dribbled in and gave Lake Belton a two-goal cushion.
“I think them playing a good team with our skill set and us dominating the first half, they got their heads down,” Wheeless said.
Lake Belton outshot Giddings 12-6 in the opening half and had four corner kicks to none for Giddings.
The Lady Buffaloes’ best opportunity of the half came in the 34th minute as CiCI Wolridge dribbled in from the right and passed between two defenders to Raina Allee, who trailed the play in the middle. Allee had a good look and shot behind goalkeeper Landryn Johnson, who tried to adjust to the pass. Johnson was able to stop her run, though, and dive to stop the shot cleanly.
Giddings’ lone goal came in the 58th minute on a shot from about 35 yards out by Zoe Essman that ricocheted in off the crossbar.
Despite controlling the ball much of the second half, the Lady Buffaloes didn’t find the net again on 12 more opportunities.
“I was getting a little frustrated,” Wheeless said of Giddings’ relentless attack in the second half. “But I think we realized it was a close game and they were giving it their all, so we started giving it our all.
“We definitely work out butts off and leave it all on the field.”
The Lady Broncos will face Bellville on Thursday, tentatively set to be played in Rockdale at a time to be determined.