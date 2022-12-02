CEDAR CREEK — Granger knew going into its state quarterfinal against rival Burton that points would likely be at a premium.
The Panthers defense, which posted shutouts in its first three playoff games, lived up to its billing by forcing five turnovers and yielding just 82 yards to carry Burton to a 27-7 win over the Lions in the Class 2A Division II Region IV final Friday at misty and slick Bastrop Memorial Stadium.
It marked the second year in a row and third time since 2018 that the Panthers (13-0) eliminated Granger (11-3). Burton finished off the Lions 57-27 in 2021’s third round.
Granger hung with the Panthers through a scoreless first quarter and got a 54-yard sprint through the middle from senior Nate Tucker on a quarterback keeper on its first play from scrimmage in the second.
But Tucker fumbled while under pressure three plays later, and Burton’s Colby Beck pounced on the loose ball for the second of four first-half turnovers by the Lions.
Burton converted the miscue into the game’s first points when Delvin Gantt plunged in from 1 yard out to give his team the lead for good at 7-0 with 7:14 left in the second. The short burst was set up by Tyrone Gilmon’s 40-yard carry to the Granger 2-yard line just two plays after Tucker’s fumble.
Gilmon had 103 of his game-best 186 yards rushing in the first half. He accounted for the only points of the second half with a 17-yard run up the middle to put the game away with 5:31 left.
It was part of a physical Panthers ground game that churned out 287 yards rushing.
Granger turned over the ball on four of five first-half possessions, with only its opening march that ended with a punt breaking the pattern.
The Lions still trailed by seven before the teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 2 minutes of the first half.
Gantt picked off a Tucker pass and returned it 30 yards to set up a 7-play, 29-yard drive that Chad Schubert finished with a 6-yard TD run to push Burton’s edge to 14-0 with 1:56 left before the break.
A mishandled snap on the first play cut short Granger’s next drive, and the Panthers capitalized with a little trickery after the Lions forced them into fourth-and-6.
Lined up for a field goal, Burton instead sent its kicker deep as the holder tossed the ball back to Gantt, who first looked to throw but instead ran back to the right for a 15-yard TD and a 20-0 lead with 35 seconds left.
That’s when Granger got its first spark as senior standout DJ McClelland took the ensuing kickoff back 75 yards up the middle for a touchdown during which he broke three tackles before bursting into the open field to make it 20-7.
They were the first points Burton surrendered since its regular-season finale Oct. 28 against Somerville and also marked McClelland’s fourth touchdown on a kickoff return this year.
But the Panthers ceded no more, limiting Granger to just 21 yards on 20 plays in the second half.
Tucker’s 59 yards rushing on seven carries paced the Lions, while McClelland had 18 yards on three carries.
Burton moved on to face Mart in next week’s state semifinals.
BURTON 27, GRANGER 7
Burton 0 20 0 7 — 27
Granger 0 7 0 0 — 7
Bur — Delvin Gantt 1 run (Matthew Roemer kick)
Bur — Chad Schubert 6 run (Roemer kick)
Bur — Gantt 15 run (kick failed)
Gra — DJ McClelland 75 kickoff return (Jose Valverde kick)
Bur — Tyrone Gilmon 17 run (Roemer kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bur Gra
First downs 18 3
Rushes-yards 61-287 12-75
Passing yards 63 7
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-8-0 3-20-2
Punts-average 3-30.6 3-40.6
Fumbles-lost 3-0 4-3
Penalties-yards 5-35 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Burton: Gilmon 25-186, Gantt 13-51, Pierson Spies 14-48, Schubert 4-14, Vicente Veliz 1-0, team 2-(-3), Carson Lauter 2-(-9); Granger: Nate Tucker 7-59, McClelland 3-18, Jayven Diaz 1-0, team 1-(-2).
PASSING — Burton: Lauter 3-8-0-63; Granger: Tucker 3-19-2-7, Isaac Lizardo 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Burton: Tanner Gore 2-50, Gantt 1-13; Granger: McClelland 2-6, Tripp Wilkie 1-1.