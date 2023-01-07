There are Baylor and Texas A&M supporters and Texas Longhorns enthusiasts. There are Texas Tech Red Raiders, Houston Cougars and Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders all around town. But right now, they likely are all rooting for TCU.
And that’s because there are Temple Wildcats involved.
“There’s a lot of people wearing purple in Temple, Texas these days,” Wildcats football head coach Scott Stewart, a Sam Houston State alum, said with a grin as big as the digital billboards that popped up around the area Friday supporting Quentin Johnston and Jared Wiley.
Johnston, a junior wide receiver and 2019 Temple grad, and Wiley, a senior tight end who graduated in the Class of 2018, are about to play for a national championship with the No. 3 Horned Frogs (13-1) on Monday night when they take on reigning champion and No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in the College Football Playoff final at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Needless to say, Temple is tuned in and turned up in ways only Wildcat Nation, and the area as a whole, can be.
“That’s what Temple is. That family. That community,” said Stewart, who coached both Johnston and Wiley. “They will tell you how bad you are but they also will be there every step of the way every day, supporting the Wildcats.”
Along with head coach Sonny Dykes at the helm, Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan at quarterback and a speed-first, bend-but-don’t-break defense, these particular former Wildcats are integral parts of TCU’s fairytale-like run to the doorstep of a national title.
Johnston (6-foot-4, 215 pounds), a two-time All-Big 12 first-team selection, has 59 receptions for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. His longest reception this season was a 76-yard catch-and-run TD in a 51-45 victory over No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal on New Year’s Eve. He finished that contest with six catches, 163 yards and the game’s offensive MVP award. Georgia beat No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41, in the other semifinal.
“The kid’s an extremely hard worker and a great person to be around,” Duggan told the Associated Press prior to the team’s showdown with Michigan. “He wants to show up and go to work. He wants to practice. He wants to do all the little stuff and the dirty stuff. He wants to lift weights.
“I think that’s what makes him such a good player. Obviously, we know what he is talent-wise, but the type of person he is makes him special.”
Wiley (6-7, 255), who spent his first three collegiate seasons with Texas, has 22 catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns this season. After each one of those scores, Wiley — a 2022 All-Big 12 honorable mention and academic first-team recipient — displayed a ‘T’ symbol with his arms (It’s true. There are videos online.), paying homage to his hometown where it all began.
In fact, Temple isn’t an afterthought for Johnston and Wiley, even as their careers ascended beyond campus and Wildcat Stadium.
“The cool thing about both of them is, when they can, they come home. Some people move on and feel like it’s all about them, but those two don’t,” said Stewart, who used humble and modest to describe both players, praised their families for supplying a strong foundation, then recalled an email he received from a stranger who wanted to pass along her appreciation after Johnston stuck around following a TCU game to mingle with youth fans.
“It’s really cool to see. It’s really cool to see kids you spent four years of their lives with, going on to do bigger and better things. But, especially those that do it the way they did it — just two of the hardest working kids,” Stewart continued. “They are the definition of Wildcat football culture — when your most talented personnel are also your hardest workers.”
Johnston caught 16 touchdown passes from Wiley in 2018, Johnston’s junior season at Temple and Wiley’s senior year with the Wildcats.
In two varsity seasons, Johnston collected 78 catches for 1,735 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also suited up for the basketball team, dazzling with his slam dunks, and qualified for the track and field state meet in the high jump.
Wiley threw for 2,311 yards and 27 touchdowns with five interceptions in his only season as the starting QB (2018), at the end of which he was the district co-offensive MVP. His varsity stint also included starting at punter/kicker and tight end. He also played baseball, showcasing a home run swing from the right-handed batter’s box.
Wiley initially signed out of high school with Texas and graduated early to become a Longhorn. Johnston was a Texas commit right up until signing day in 2019 when he chose TCU. They reunited this season after Wiley transferred.
The billboards, which have appeared at several locations in Temple over the last few days, including on West Adams and near Target, have pictures of Johnston and Wiley with the message “Temple Proud.”
There’s no doubt in that statement.
Pride is overflowing so much that long-established allegiances are put on hold because a bond between Wildcats is unwavering, generational, has no if, ands or buts, and isn’t simply broken.
After all, Temple roots run deep.
“For me, I support our kids first and UT, from where I graduated, second,” Temple ISD superintendent Bobby Ott said. “And what I can tell you is that they have the character to do all the good in the world.”
Chris Gonzales, who played football at Temple, graduated in 1997 and is the vice president of the Temple Quarterback Club — the program’s booster club — is a Longhorns football season ticket holder. When TCU was in Austin during the season, there was no hiding from the inevitable.
“Because I am a Temple Wildcat first and foremost, you’re excited for those guys,” Gonzales said. “I was torn when Texas played TCU, because I bleed burnt orange just like I bleed blue. But, I hoped they had a phenomenal game, and deep down I was very happy for them. Always have been.”
The Horned Frogs won that November encounter 17-10 and Johnston hauled in a 31-yard TD, a result easier for Gonzales to accept because of the two Temple players’ reputation.
“The amount of work, their character, their dedication, just unbelievable human beings, to see them in this spotlight — when no one gave TCU a chance at the beginning of the year — to see them week after week make plays for their team, that’s exciting,” Gonzales said.
Again — Temple proud.
“We often tell our students when they graduate, go spread the empire. Most people see what (Johnston and Wiley) are doing on the field. But what people in Temple know, and others know in Fort Worth, is that they are doing that and then some off the field,” Ott said. “I get messages all the time about their class and professionalism. That doesn’t surprise me.
“What I’m most proud about is how they are as men. They are humble, they are team-first people and they are proud of their hometown.”
Clearly the feeling is mutual. Just look up at those billboards — but be sure to look down eventually and turn on the TV to watch.
“It shows these younger players here that you can be in the same position, that if you put in work and take care of grades, the sky is the limit,” Gonzales said. “Two kids from Temple playing in the national championship in front of the country, it’s awesome.”
NOTE: Kickoff for Monday’s CFP national championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.