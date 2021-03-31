KILLEEN — Temple and Belton golfers had a solid couple of days at Stonetree Golf Club.
The Belton boys and girls finished a sweep of the District 12-6A team titles Wednesday for berths into the Class 6A Region II tournament, Temple’s boys placed second for their spot in the next round of the postseason, and Temple’s Jalyah Collins grabbed one of the two individual regional spots up for grabs on the girls side.
The Tigers’ Dallas Hankamer shot 69-72 for a two-day 141 and the individual boys championship, with the Wildcats’ Daniel Moon right behind him in second after rounds of 72-71 for 143.
Belton went 319-324—643 for a 42-shot victory.
John Roark (81-88—169, seventh), Benjamin Holle (90-91—181), Cole Gowan (96-99—195) and Peyton Malina (93-110—203) rounded out Temple’s card.
Walker Francis (88-80—168, fifth), Ryan Merrill (80-90—170, eighth), AJ So (83-88—171, tied ninth) and Hutton Hoelscher (87-84—171, tied ninth) gave Belton all five players in the top 10.
Belton II’s Christopher McMillon (166) was fourth and will head to regional as an individual.
Led by Kennedy Tidwell’s (74-83—157) second-place individual finish, the Lady Tigers wrapped up their team crown with a two-day 693 (336-357). Copperas Cove was second, paced by individual medalist Elle Fox, who shot 72-81—153.
Collins wound up sixth to become regional-bound.
The 6A Region II boys tournament is April 19-20 at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco. The girls tee up April 21-22 at the same location.
Like the Tigers, the Lady Tigers had all five golfers in the top 10 with Charley Ross (84-93—177, third), Riley Avery (84-94—178, fourth), Grace Pohl (94-88—182, fifth) and Jennie Bonnett (94-93—187) added to Tidwell’s score.
Meanwhile at the 19-4A tournament, the Lake Belton girls placed runner-up behind the first-place performance of Tiffany Lange at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
The Broncos notched the team district championship, featuring individual titlist Chandler Cooke, runner-up Chase Slone and third-place finisher Colby Connor.
The boys 4A Region III tournament is April 19-20 at Raven Nest Golf Course in Huntsville. The girls go April 21-22 at the same course.