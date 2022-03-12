BELTON — Belton’s offense woke up enough to extend the game a couple of times, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t overcome an early six-run deficit in a 13-3 loss to Bryan in a District 12-6A softball match that lasted six innings Saturday afternoon.
Down 10-0 in the fourth and 12-1 in the fifth, Belton (7-9-1, 1-1) kept the game alive each time with two-out rallies to stave off the run rule. Its offense leveled out in the sixth when Bryan pitcher Brooke Scott managed to work around Lole Reyes’ one-out double by getting a pair of infield flyouts to seal the Lady Vikings’ win.
“It was a rough day. We were too slow to start offensively and just giving up too many runs defensively,” said Belton head coach Rachel Reekstin, whose team fell behind 6-0 after two innings and went just 1-for-10 at the plate through the first three frames.
Bryan (9-6, 1-1) had eight of its 14 hits in the first two innings, getting a two-run single from Kylie Hernandez and a two-run homer over the left-field fence from Ailee Freeman to quickly build a 4-0 cushion in the top of the first.
The Lady Vikings, who scored in each inning but the third, tacked on two in the second with back-to-back run-scoring singles by Alexis Rodriguez and Hernandez as the top four batters in Bryan’s order combined to finish 10-for-16 and score nine runs.
Cleanup hitter Maci Ramirez and leadoff hitter Makayla Marquez led the way with three hits apiece, all of which were singles.
Though the Lady Tigers were outhit 14-7, four of those hits went for extra bases as they started to show some of the power they displayed in their district-opening 20-15 win over Copperas Cove on Tuesday when they broke loose for 23 hits that included three home runs.
With two outs in the fourth, Belton’s Esperanza Moreno delivered an opposite-field single, after which Reyes worked a walk after falling down 0-2 in the count. Kaylee Jordan followed with a long double to the left-center gap to score Moreno and keep her team alive for one more frame.
The Lady Tigers repeated the process in the fifth when McKenzie Drake’s two-out, RBI triple was followed by Mia Garza’s run-scoring double to cut the gap to 12-3.
“I’m glad that we didn’t just give up in the fifth,” Reekstin said. “We pushed a little bit. We just have to do that sooner. We obviously can hit. We just waited too long to decide we were going to.”
Jordan was the only Belton player to finish with more than one hit, going 2-for-3. Her long single off the left-field wall in the second was the only hit Bryan starting pitcher Heather Ollinger surrendered.
Ollinger worked three innings for the win, retiring nine of the 10 batters she faced while walking one and striking out one.
Reyes took the loss in the circle as she struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings while walking two and hitting two. Jordan pitched the remaining 2 1/3 innings for the Lady Tigers, who travel to Harker Heights on Monday.
“I think we’ll come ready to play on Monday,” Reekstin said. “Just get this out of our system and come ready to work.”