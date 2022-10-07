CLASS 6A
Abilene 45, Amarillo Caprock 0
Aldine MacArthur 30, Aldine Eisenhower 0
Alief Taylor 33, Alief Hastings 0
Amarillo Tascosa 21, Lubbock Monterey 10
Austin Vandegrift 57, Round Rock McNeil 0
Austin Westlake 66, Austin Anderson 17
Byron Nelson 65, Haltom 7
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27, Round Rock Westwood 16
Cibolo Steele 42, New Braunfels 24
Conroe Oak Ridge 50, Grand Oaks 7
Coppell 38, Lewisville Marcus 14
Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 7
Cypress Woods 17, Houston Langham Creek 16
De Soto 56, Mansfield Legacy 7
Dickinson 31, Clear Falls 22
Duncanville 24, Waxahachie 7
Edinburg 48, Mission 29
Edinburg North 40, La Joya 8
Galena Park North Shore 34, Humble Summer Creek 27
Harlingen South 49, Donna North 7
Houston Clear Lake 17, Clear Brook 13
Houston Memorial 51, Houston Spring Woods 0
Humble Atascocita 38, Beaumont United 0
Justin Northwest 70, Saginaw 0
Katy Morton Ranch 45, Katy Taylor 31
Katy Seven Lakes 24, Katy Mayde Creek 13
Keller Timber Creek 41, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Killeen Ellison 47, Cleburne 17
Lake Travis 49, Del Valle 7
League City Clear Springs 38, Clute Brazoswood 21
Lewisville 15, Plano West 14
Lewisville Flower Mound 48, Plano East 31
Longview 46, Forney 7
Mansfield 31, Cedar Hill 13
McAllen Rowe 41, McAllen Memorial 37
Mesquite Horn 24, Mesquite 16
North Garland 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 31
Odessa Permian 38, Odessa 7
Pasadena Dobie 57, Pasadena Memorial 30
Pearland 40, Alvin 7
Plano 28, Lewisville Hebron 13
PSJA North 36, La Joya Palmview 7
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Irving MacArthur 7
SA Brandeis 21, SA Churchill 10
SA Brennan 33, SA Northside Warren 30
SA Reagan 52, SA Madison 10
SA South San Antonio 40, Eagle Pass Winn 17
San Angelo Central 28, Midland 25
San Benito 24, Brownsville Hanna 0
Smithson Valley 48, Kyle Lehman 0
Southlake Carroll 38, Keller 35
Spring Dekaney 31, Aldine Davis 0
Temple 44, Hewitt Midway 10
Weatherford 41, Hurst Bell 38, OT
Weslaco East 22, Brownsville Memorial 21
Wylie 30, Garland Rowlett 10
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 41, Pflugerville Hendrickson 0
Abilene Wylie 38, Plainview 14
Aledo 68, FW South Hills 0
Alice 49, CC Tuloso-Midway 19
Austin LBJ 82, Austin LASA 0
Austin McCallum 28, Austin Northeast 0
Belton 43, Leander Rouse 20
Brownsville Pace 64, Brownsville Lopez 9
Burleson 35, Corsicana 28
Burleson Centennial 23, Denton Ryan 16
Canutillo 31, EP Burges 0
Canyon Randall 17, Dumas 13
Carrollton Smith 72, Dallas Sunset 14
Castroville Medina Valley 35, Laredo Nixon 14
CC Calallen 73, La Feria 20
CC Flour Bluff 54, Edcouch-Elsa 14
CC Miller 42, CC King 0
College Station 17, Cedar Park 0
Colleyville Heritage 42, FW Southwest 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 45, Victoria West 31
Dallas Conrad 54, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Kimball 0
Dallas Spruce 64, Dallas Samuell 7
Dallas Wilson 31, Seagoville 12
Dayton 49, Galena Park 0
Dripping Springs 67, Austin Akins 6
Elgin 28, Killeen Chaparral 13
Ennis 49, Joshua 26
EP Austin 42, San Elizario 7
EP Bel Air 49, EP Ysleta 8
EP El Dorado 51, EP Coronado 31
Everman 42, Arlington Seguin 34, OT
Fort Bend Hightower 45, Fort Bend Dulles 14
Fort Bend Marshall 40, Texas City 0
Frisco Heritage 13, Sherman 6
Frisco Independence 28, Carrollton Creekview 0
Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Centennial 0
Georgetown 70, Leander 16
Grapevine 70, FW Polytechnic 0
Huntsville 24, Bryan Rudder 10
Kerrville Tivy 54, Pieper 30
Lake Belton 43, Killeen 13
Lancaster 55, Tyler 9
Leander Glenn 31, Georgetown East View 21
Lewisville The Colony 30, FW Brewer 7
Lubbock Cooper 38, Amarillo 21
Lufkin 28, North Mesquite 14
Magnolia West 26, Magnolia 21
Marshall 36, Mount Pleasant 7
Midlothian 56, Granbury 7
New Caney 50, Conroe 28
Port Arthur Memorial 54, La Porte 34
Port Neches-Groves 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 13
PSJA Southwest 30, PSJA Memorial 13
SA Brackenridge 20, SA Edison 16
SA Harlandale 45, SA Highlands 28
SA Lanier 8, SA Houston 7
SA Southside 27, Laredo Cigarroa 7
Santa Fe 41, Nederland 18
Somerset 53, SA Kennedy 0
Sulphur Springs 37, Nevada Community 7
Terrell 55, Denison 30
Tomball 62, Waller 13
Vidor 36, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 29
Whitehouse 44, Longview Pine Tree 31
Wichita Falls 42, Mineral Wells 18
Willis 49, The Woodlands College Park 24
Wylie East 41, South Garland 7
CLASS 4A
Andrews 33, San Angelo Lake View 0
Anna 40, Mabank 0
Argyle 30, Lake Dallas 14
Beeville Jones 24, Floresville 17
Bellville 48, Brookshire Royal 3
Boerne 62, Uvalde 7
Brownwood 41, Big Spring 10
Bullard 35, Brownsboro 34
Caddo Mills 58, Dallas Lincoln 35
Celina 73, North Dallas 0
China Spring 59, Alvarado 17
Cuero 56, Giddings 2
Dalhart 28, Amarillo River Road 26
Decatur 55, Burkburnett 21
El Campo 37, Bay City 27
Ferris 52, Godley 49
Fischer Canyon Lake 42, Marble Falls 7
Fredericksburg 36, SA Memorial 0
Freeport Brazosport 27, Iowa Colony 19
Gainesville 20, Farmersville 7
Geronimo Navarro 42, Lago Vista 21
Gilmer 35, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14
Glen Rose 69, Venus 0
Houston Furr 39, Yates 36
Jasper 35, Bridge City 7
La Vernia 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 14
Lake Worth 10, Kennedale 3
Lampasas 24, Burnet 7
Liberty Hill 42, SA Veterans Memorial 42
Llano 21, Universal City Randolph 14
Lorena 49, McGregor 21
Lumberton 52, Splendora 10
Midland Greenwood 35, Snyder 13
Midlothian Heritage 44, Mansfield Summit 20
Monahans 49, Pecos 10
Navasota 41, Needville 14
Pampa 53, Hereford 20
Perryton 28, Levelland 10
Pittsburg 31, Paris North Lamar 12
Poteet 27, Lytle 7
Rio Hondo 63, Progreso 0
Rockport-Fulton 32, Pleasanton 31, OT
Salado 33, Robinson 24
Sinton 83, Robstown 20
Smithville 14, La Grange 10
Sunnyvale 35, Quinlan Ford 21
Taylor 68, Buckholts 20
Tyler Chapel Hill 62, Jacksonville 21
Van 28, Rusk 19
Vernon 35, Clyde 21
Waco Connally 35, Gatesville 6
Wills Point 28, Dallas Roosevelt 22
Wimberley 73, Jarrell 14
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 20, Idalou 3
Altair Rice 28, Danbury 27
Anahuac 30, Kirbyville 0
Anson 35, Winters 0
Atlanta 42, Gladewater Sabine 7
Bangs 40, Goldthwaite 0
Blue Ridge 37, Lone Oak 6
Boling 34, Van Vleck 7
Brady 49, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Breckenridge 42, Iowa Park 0
Buffalo 27, Elkhart 8
Bushland 34, Muleshoe 0
Cameron Yoe 48, Academy 13
Canadian 62, Childress 28
Cisco 34, Olney 15
Columbus 35, Hallettsville 13
Comanche 45, Millsap 28
Cooper 56, Como-Pickton 7
Corrigan-Camden 51, Normangee 0
Cotulla 19, Crystal City 8
Crane 14, Alpine 0
Crockett 49, Huntington 26
Daingerfield 73, New Diana 6
De Kalb 39, Omaha Pewitt 27
Early 36, Ballinger 0
Edna 45, Palacios 0
Falfurrias 26, Lyford 22
Friona 13, Tulia 7
Goliad 39, Mathis 0
Groesbeck 34, Kemp 0
Gunter 24, Bells 14
Hebbronville 35, George West 21
Holliday 55, Valley View 0
Hooks 41, Paris Chisum 7
Johnson City 35, Harper 0
Jourdanton 39, Hondo 21
Kermit 40, Lamesa 8
Lexington 61, Florence 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 39, Stanton 14
Malakoff 32, Teague 18
Merkel 51, Dublin 25
Natalia 24, Karnes City 19
New London West Rusk 63, Winona 0
New Waverly 35, Anderson-Shiro 12
Newton 34, Hemphill 0
Nixon-Smiley 38, Dilley 19
Nocona 25, Whitewright 18
Odem 49, Monte Alto 6
Orangefield 46, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Palestine Westwood 42, Shepherd 14
Palmer 28, Scurry-Rosser 7
Paradise 33, Boyd 12
Pattonville Prairiland 28, Redwater 16
Poth 77, West Campus 0
Rockdale 34, Troy 27
Rogers 38, Clifton 7
Sonora 38, Ozona 6
Spearman 47, Dimmitt 0
Stockdale 56, Junction 6
Taft 43, Santa Rosa 0
Tatum 28, Gladewater 22
Tolar 16, Coleman 6
Vanderbilt Industrial 67, Aransas Pass 0
Wall 68, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Waskom 54, Queen City 19
WF City View 37, Henrietta 7
Whitesboro 61, Peaster 13
Whitney 72, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 20
Winnsboro 28, Mount Vernon 14
Woodville 18, Coldspring-Oakhurst 8
CLASS 2A
Albany 49, Miles 18
Alto 46, Mount Enterprise 34
Alvord 63, Trenton 28
Archer City 54, Electra 6
Axtell 35, Rio Vista 20
Ben Bolt 42, Premont 20
Bosqueville 32, Moody 29
Bruni 48, Agua Dulce 20
Centerville 48, Saratoga West Hardin 14
Charlotte 52, Center Point 12
Chilton 41, Bremond 30
Christoval 37, Anthony 6
Clarendon 47, Wheeler 0
Crawford 33, Marlin 20
Dawson 50, Meridian 7
Deweyville 40, Evadale 30
Falls City 48, Yorktown 20
Flatonia 35, Hearne 20
Floydada 37, Sundown 34
Freer 12, Santa Maria 7
Granger 38, Iola 0
Gruver 28, Booker 14
Harleton 61, Gladewater Union Grove 6
Hawkins 50, Ore City 24
Hawley 61, Colorado City 7
Holland 39, Thrall 0
Honey Grove 54, Bogata Rivercrest 22
Hull-Daisetta 44, Sabine Pass 7
Iraan 10, Water Valley 8
Joaquin 48, Grapeland 8
La Villa 52, Riviera Kaufer 20
Lindsay 34, Era 0
Lockney 26, Crosbyton 21
Lovelady 68, Colmesneil 12
Mart 56, Frost 0
Memphis 26, Quanah 14
Menard 64, Robert Lee 38
Milano 48, Bartlett 0
Panhandle 82, Amarillo Highland Park 6
Plains 22, Morton 2
Ralls 27, Bovina 20
Refugio 60, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Riesel 51, Valley Mills 44
Roscoe 28, Cross Plains 6
Rosebud-Lott 56, Bruceville-Eddy 21
Sabinal 41, La Pryor 12
San Saba 35, De Leon 21
Sanford-Fritch 28, Stinnett West Texas 26
Santo 40, Chico 6
Shiner 67, Three Rivers 7
Somerville 27, Snook 12
Stratford 40, Farwell 7
Sudan 26, Hale Center 6
Wallis Brazos 31, East Bernard 13
Wellington 36, Shamrock 0
Wolfe City 24, Alba-Golden 14
Woodsboro 40, Benavides 14
Wortham 62, Hico 7
CLASS 1A
Abbott 40, Aquilla 0
Avalon 50, Campbell 0
Blackwell 48, Paint Rock 0
Bluff Dale 86, Newcastle 78
Blum 46, Covington 39
Brackett 30, D’Hanis 27
Bryson 48, Lingleville 46
Calvert 50, Killeen Memorial Christian 8
Cherokee 78, Richland Springs 47
Coolidge 54, Gholson 8
Crowell 61, Harrold 0
Follett 46, Claude 0
Garden City 70, Lenorah Grady 20
Gilmer Union Hill 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 18
Gordon 60, Gorman 14
Grandfalls-Royalty 44, Dell City 29
Happy 58, McLean 6
Imperial Buena Vista 62, Meadow 14
Ira 70, Rotan 24
Jayton 51, Aspermont 16
Jonesboro 57, Lometa 8
Knox City 65, Forestburg 0
Kress 56, Anton 0
Lamesa Klondike 60, Southland 12
Loraine 50, O’Donnell 42
Matador Motley County 70, Guthrie 16
May 60, Evant 0
Medina 46, Prairie Lea 0
Milford 56, Three Way 0
Morgan 107, Iredell 82
Nazareth 53, Miami 8
New Home 42, Seagraves 7
Oglesby 66, Bronte 20
Perrin-Whitt 34, Baird 8
Petersburg 60, Lorenzo 15
Rankin 56, Ackerly Sands 8
Rochelle 64, Lohn 0
Ropesville Ropes 35, Smyer 24
Saint Jo 53, Bynum 8
Sidney 56, Mullin 8
Silverton 63, Lefors 13
Spur 79, Wellman-Union 12
Strawn 79, Ranger 39
Taylor St. Mary’s 68, Buckholts 20
Turkey Valley 58, White Deer 13
Veribest 41, Eden 21
Vernon Northside 34, Moran 16
Westbrook 50, Roscoe Highland 0
Whiteface 50, Springlake-Earth 44
Whitharral 54, Hart 8
Zephyr 64, Gustine 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 44, Fort Worth Christian 34
Central Texas Christian 35, Plano JohnPaul II 3
Dallas Christian 47, Dallas Covenant 7
Dallas Lutheran 46, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 0
Holy Trinity Catholic 66, Round Rock Christian 16
Houston Kinkaid 49, Dallas St. Mark 14
Houston St. Pius X 21, Tomball Concordia 14
Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Central Catholic 18