ROGERS — Both Rogers varsity basketball squads had a lot to smile about Friday night.
The Eagles kept their perfect district record intact with a 60-41 win over the Caldwell Hornets, after the Lady Eagles started off the second half of District 19-3A play with a 47-36 victory over the Lady Hornets in a doubleheader at Harley Doggett Gym.
The Eagles (11-8, 5-0) took a 31-21 lead into halftime and continued to build their advantage from there, outscoring Caldwell 20-8 in the third quarter. Payton Mills made a 3-pointer with 2 minutes left in the third to push it to 42-25 and another with 35 seconds left that made it 47-27. Ty Sebek hit the front end of a one-and-one, and Jaxon Craig banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer that propelled Rogers further ahead, 51-29.
Caldwell (5-12, 2-3) trimmed the gap to 55-40 with an 11-4 run to start the fourth, but the Eagles’ lead was never threatened as they made enough shots to put away the Hornets.
Ben Hutka and Kade Sebek led Rogers with 17 points apiece. Mills added nine points, and Craig finished with six.
DeAutre Burns had 11 points for Caldwell, and Larry Davis scored nine.
“This is really a testament to the work this team did in the offseason and their eagerness to improve every day,” said Eagles head coach Austen Stolte, whose squad plays at Academy (10-7, 5-0) on Tuesday. “On offense and defense, we’re a great rebounding team. We’ve learned how to put bodies on people and it really cuts other teams’ possessions down.”
On the girls side, the Lady Eagles shot just 17-for-51 (33 percent) from the field but still outscored the Lady Hornets in each quarter.
The missed shots weren’t for lack of finding premium looks at the basket. Rogers took numerous high-percentage shot attempts throughout the contest but couldn’t get most of them to fall.
Rogers head coach Missy Dolgener’s message to her team was simple — shooters keep shooting.
“We had some great looks at the basket and I told the girls at halftime that shooters don’t hit everything. You’ve just got to keep shooting and keep being confident that the shots will fall,” said Dolgener, whose team plays at district-leading Academy next week, looking to avenge a two-point loss at home against the Lady Bees in their last meeting.
“That’s kind of been our M.O. this season, coming out flat in the third quarter. So we’ve worked on bringing the energy after halftime and trying not to have that dip.”
After taking a 27-16 lead into halftime, Rogers (12-4, 5-2) missed its first eight shots of the third quarter but maintained a 27-20 lead halfway through the period. Courtney Andel’s second 3-pointer opened the scoring in the second half for the Lady Eagles, and Jacelyn Chervenka scored on a pair of layups in the final minute to help keep Rogers on top at the end of the third, 40-30.
“We’ve been moving the ball a lot better this year. Coach Dolgener really emphasizes that, and working as a team is definitely high on our list,” Chervenka said. “We didn’t get as many shots to fall as we normally like, but we kept at it.”
Chervenka scored a game-high 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Toni Wolfe added 10 points, seven of which came in the second quarter. Andel chipped in nine points, all from 3-point range, and senior post Hailee Talafuse added eight points before leaving the game with about 4 minutes left because of a left leg injury.
Rogers jumped out to a 6-2 lead at the midpoint of the first quarter and made it 12-4 after a pair of close-range baskets by Talafuse and a fast-break layup from Chervenka to end the opening frame. Caldwell (4-13, 1-6) whittled Rogers’ lead to 13-10 with 6 minutes left in the second, thanks in part by a layup from Jae Mathis and a jump shot by Andrea Flores. Wolfe pushed the Lady Eagles’ advantage to 17-11 with 3:45 remaining in the first half by converting a baseline jump shot and a layup.
Flores’ three-point play with 2:11 left made it 19-16, but Rogers finished the first half with an 8-0 run that included 3-pointers from Wolfe and Andel over the final 90 seconds.
Mathis led Caldwell with 13 points but shot just 6-for-27. Flores scored 11 points.
“The ball is still in our court. We’re still in a good position to make the playoffs, and we’re just going to have to take it game by game,” Dolgener said. “For us, our girls just have to keep on getting in reps and building that chemistry with each other.”