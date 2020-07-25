Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic became an American reality, about the only comparison we can draw from is with the Spanish flu of 1918.
Just as it is folly to pit athletes of entirely different eras against each other, it’s not a strict apples-to-apples comparison to pair two different pandemics 102 years apart. However, we can look at the sporting response to both.
On Tuesday, the University Interscholastic League announced its decision to keep intact the regular starting date and seasons for sub-5A schools while delaying the start of official sports activities at larger schools by a month. Locally, Bell County pushed the opening of in-person instruction back to September 7 but allowed for the extracurricular dates set forth by the UIL to remain unchanged. Multi-sport athletes are the lifeblood of small school sports and one happy byproduct of this decision helps keep that intact.
In 1918, the UIL was still two years away from becoming a sanctioning body of public school sports. This is the 100th anniversary of state football playoffs and championships and what a peculiar centennial it is shaping up to be.
Schools that fielded teams then were on their own to match up against teams that agreed to play and could travel where needed. A full slate of games might only be a half-dozen or so on a good year. These days, it’s a scheduling quirk for a regular season to fall short of 10 games. That figures to be closer to the norm this year as some school districts and counties are imposing their own moratorium on sports apart from the UIL. Schedules once set in stone now sit in quicksand.
While the reported number of COVID-19 deaths rise, they are still well behind what America and the world endured during the course of 1918-1919. Center for Disease Control estimates 675,000 Americans died from that similarly contagious bug. The mortality rate for the flu hit youth and young adults much harder while the current crisis, statistically speaking, sees its greatest fatalities among the elderly.
Certainly, there were disruptions in the way of life in the form of schools and public buildings closing for a time back then, but the altering of schedules had as much or more to do with the onset of World War I and, locally, incessant rains that made playing football difficult. Otherwise, life and the sports then available soldiered on. The intricacies of putting together a schedule weren’t like they are now, and they had little in the way of female sports to factor in.
The area football teams — which typically didn’t start seasons until late September, as is the case this year for many, or even into October — did get in a few games here and there much like previous years. Belton, Cameron and Bartlett all played four games. Waco High, a common rival to Temple and Belton, also played four games. Killeen, Rockdale and Rosebud all got in some games.
For Temple, however, it was arguably the strangest fall football season in its history. Hampered by flooding conditions along with illness, Temple only played one football game. It wasn’t against the usual prime sparring partners from Belton or Waco. Rather, it was with Eddy. Temple came out on top 33-0.
Regionally, the fledgling Southwest Conference got in a full allotment of league games with Texas breezing to the title.
Nationally, Major League Baseball was the dominant sport and truly the American pastime. It experienced an abbreviated season with teams playing up to 130 games. There was governmental pressure on baseball to cut the season, not to avoid a contagious virus, but to better support the war effort.
While we are much more advanced economically, recreationally and medically than we were in 1918, this virus has thrown us off kilter perhaps because of all of those things. The UIL is under fire from various corners no matter what it does but appears to be doing what it can to appease and still preserve the integrity of a mostly full athletic season.
As I mentioned in the spring when there was still a flicker of hope for a completed baseball/softball season, it might make sense in this instance to pare down the number of playoff teams to just the district champions and runners-up while doing all we can for every team to get in a nine- or 10-game regular slate.
Hey, many places are already going back in time to start school after Labor Day. Why not, if our concern is with a second wave of the virus and large crowds amassing, go back just a couple of decades and take only the best each district has to offer?
These complicated days might call for a rebirth of simpler days to achieve the intended goals.