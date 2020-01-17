BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 63, Killeen Shoemaker 50
Shoemaker 7 15 9 19 — 50
Temple 14 13 16 20 — 63
Shoemaker (12-14, 4-4) — Daniels 17, Kirk 11, Cotto-Figueroa 8, Owens 6, Galloway 6, Vizcarrondo 2.
Temple (18-5, 5-3) — Johnston 14, Smith 12, Hudson 10, Pate 9, Garcia 6, Stewart 6, Troup 4, Carter 2.
Belton 58, Harker Heights 46
Harker Heights 13 10 12 11 — 46
Belton 7 14 13 24 — 58
Harker Heights (NA, 3-5) — Chamberlain 15, Goodrich 7, Bright 6, Forde 5, Taylor 5, Carter 4, Lebeach 3, Brooks 1.
Belton (20-8, 4-4) — Johnson 20, Bramlett 13, Rardin 11, Smith 5, Pine 5, Santana 4.
JV — Harker Heights 50, Belton 41
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 76, Cameron Yoe 59
Yoe 13 15 17 14 — 59
Academy 20 16 23 17 — 76
Yoe (NA, 1-4) — Stewart 15, Melton 14, Hemphill 10, Booze 8, Holloman 7, Young 3, Spikes 2.
Academy (19-6, 5-0) — McWilliams 32, Ta.Rambeau 11, White 10, Franklin 9, Cephus 7, Preddie 5, Tr.Rambeau 4.
JV — Academy 66, Yoe 59
Freshman — Yoe 44, Academy 29
Troy 59, Rogers 55
Rogers 14 13 12 16 — 55
Troy 9 18 12 20 — 59
Rogers (14-5, 3-2) — Hutka 20, Sebek 10, C.Riley 9, J.Riley 4, Craig 3, Dologener 3, Bull 1.
Troy (10-6, 4-1) — Jarolik 33, Workman 10, Kaminski 6, Presley 5, Jones 1.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 18-4A
Gatesville 52, China Spring 36
Gatesville 9 19 2 22 — 52
China Spring 19 6 3 8 — 36
Gatesville — Washington 17, Jones 10, Boyd 7, Warren 4, Nolte 4, C.Smalley 3, Ward 3, Chacon 2, Jaynes 2.
China Spring — Smith 16, Peoples 9, Shoots 6, Richards 3, Hobbs 2.
JV — China Spring 43, Gatesville 30
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 52, Cameron Yoe 28
Yoe 7 10 5 6 — 28
Academy 16 17 8 11 — 52
Yoe (NA, 0-7) — Holt 12, Smith 6, Campos 6, Wimmer 3, Waddlington 1.
Academy (16-9, 7-0) — Erwin 18, Fossett 18, Conde 6, Bolin 5, Garmon 3, Schreier 2.
Troy 50, Rogers 48
Rogers 9 8 14 17 — 48
Troy 11 6 23 10 — 50
Rogers (16-10, 3-4) — Ja.Chervenka 17, T.Wolfe 11, Talafuse 9, B.Wolfe 6, Andel 3, Je.Chervenka 2.
Troy (14-10, 4-3) — Mosley 20, Sebek 14, DeLeon 6, Saxon 4, Yanez 4, Guardiola 2.
DISTRICT 25-2A
Granger 42, Holland 29
Holland 6 8 5 10 — 29
Granger 6 10 8 18 — 42
Holland — Kurtz 13, Dickey 7, Montelongo 6, Martinez 3.
Granger — Scruggs 9, Deere 7, Martinez 6, Wade 6, Simien 5, Wilkie 4, Lopez 3, Billory 2.
JV — Holland 25, Granger 21
DISTRICT 17-2A
Bruceville-Eddy 59,
Waco Rapoport 22
Rapoport 3 2 7 10 — 22
Bruceville-Eddy 14 16 7 12 — 59
Rapoport (NA, 2-5) — Chares 13, Alexander 4, Booker 3, Holmes 2, Lee 1.
Bruceville-Eddy (16-11, 5-2) — Rodriguez 16, Edwards 14, Martinez 8, Stinnett 6, Craven 5, Pinner 3, Pike 3, Guerrero 2, Hill 2, McCann 1.
JV — Rapoport 24, Bruceville-Eddy 22 (OT)
Other Scores
Franklin 55, Rockdale 44
Jarrell 65, Austin Achieve 11