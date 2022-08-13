Temple head coach Scott Stewart often says he never circles any opponent on the schedule.
Really, that would be a waste of time this season, anyway. If any circling is to occur, though, might as well draw it around the Wildcats’ entire 10-game regular-season slate that is loaded with seven playoff teams from 2021, including a reigning state finalist, three district champs and an old foe to the north.
It starts Week 1 at McKinney — which has transfer quarterback Keldric Luster (3,351 yards, 30 touchdowns passing and 1,434 yards, 22 TDs rushing in 2021) — at noon Aug. 27, moves along for eight more weeks before Temple’s idle date and closes Nov. 4 at Wildcat Stadium against Copperas Cove.
Stewart recently referred to the journey on social media as a gauntlet. The Wildcats, however, have been readying themselves for it since opponents were announced in February.
“We have a long season and a lot of competitiveness ahead but we practice hard out here to get prepared for the teams that we have coming up,” said Naeten Mitchell, a senior defensive back for the Wildcats, who wrapped up their first week of fall camp Saturday with their first full-pads practice.
Temple’s four non-district challengers — the McKinney Lions, Willis Wildkats, College Station Cougars (last year’s Class 5A Division I runners-up) and Arlington Martin Warriors went a combined 34-16 a year ago.
Luster, who’s committed to SMU, isn’t the only player on the Wildcats’ radar during the first month of the season, either.
The Lions also have 900-yard rusher Bryan Jackson at their disposal, and the Wildkats feature 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior signal-caller D.J. Lagway, who has multiple Division I offers.
While the Cougars have a new coach after Steve Huff’s departure and a new QB, Duke-committed running back Marquise Collins (2,826 yards, 39 TDs rushing) is plenty to think about. And the Warriors, who defeated the host Wildcats 43-25 in 2020, return five starters on offense and seven on defense from a 9-3 squad in 2021.
“We are going to have four tough tests before we get into district, so we’ll see where we are at,” Temple defensive coordinator Dexter Knox said. “We’ll see what we have to work on and hopefully we’ll be rolling by district time and try to defend another district title.”
Once Temple rounds that non-district corner, six District 12-6A teams await the two-time defending league champs, a group that went 30-36 but had three playoff qualifiers in 2021 and promises to form a tight race for four postseason berths this season.
“It’s definitely a challenge. (Non-district) is tough. That will make us step up and get us ready,” quarterback Reese Rumfield said. “District, a lot of new teams, and they’re good. It’s a lot of competition but I’m confident in our team.”
The Wildcats open 12-6A at Bryan then play three teams that weren’t around the previous two seasons — Pflugerville Weiss (10-2 in ’21), familiar league rival Hewitt Midway and Hutto, which Temple defeated 60-53 in Week 3 last year. Reigning league MVP Re’Shaun Sanford, a running back, and Harker Heights are next before the finale versus the Bulldawgs.
It’s a lot to take in ahead of time, which ultimately is why Stewart doesn’t point to any certain date. The challenge isn’t so much the teams across from the ball but the buildup and preparation required to meet what’s necessary on game day.
“I don’t care if the Green Bay Packers come down here. We are going to get out there and play,” said Stewart, whose team will scrimmage Manor and Killeen at 7 p.m. Friday in Manor. “So, my challenge to these guys is be the best version of yourself today. Be the best version of yourself tomorrow. And if you can do that enough days in a row, in my mind, if you have the athletes, the wins will come. And we should have the athletes.”