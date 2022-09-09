BELTON — Before the game ever started, Belton head coach Brett Sniffin realized there would be a chance for his Tigers to take control of the contest thanks to Huntsville’s decision to receive the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss.
So, when the conclusion of the second quarter approached, Belton enacted its plan.
Leading 14-6, the Tigers engineered an eight-play, 81-yard scoring drive to close the first half before opening the third quarter with junior Alton McCallum’s 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and the outburst propelled Belton to a 41-28 victory Friday night at Tiger Field.
“When they took the ball to start the game, it set us up for a double-double, and that is exactly what we did,” Sniffin said. “We scored right before the end of the half, and then we got that kickoff return for a big 14-point swing.
“And it was all thanks to them not doing what most coaches do. We appreciate that.”
After struggling to move the ball last week at Brenham — where the Tigers were limited to 144 total yards — Belton (2-1) had no such issues Friday, finding the end zone on six of its 10 drives as it accumulated 369 yards, including 229 passing.
Junior quarterback Ty Brown completed 14 of 22 passes and found three receivers for touchdowns. He was responsible for engineering a 7-minute scoring drive to consume a majority of the third quarter, virtually ensuring Huntsville (1-2) could not rally.
The teams alternated a pair of unsuccessful drives to start the game before the Tigers found their rhythm, needing less than 3 minutes to build a 14-0 advantage.
Sophomore running back Shaun Snapp capped off an eight-play, 68-yard possession with a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:52 remaining in the first quarter. After forcing a three-and-out, the Tigers needed just two snaps to cross the goal line again as Brown found junior Isaac Abel for a 64-yard touchdown a mere 2:29 later, and Belton took a 14-0 lead into the second period.
Although the Tigers performed well, Brown believes the production was a product of what took place earlier in the week.
“Our practice level was really raised,” he said. “We had a lot of really intense practices. It was way more intense than normal. But that is what we needed, and it was great for all of us.”
Huntsville got on the scoreboard on quarterback Austin Taylor’s 3-yard run early in the second quarter, but the extra point was missed, and the Hornets did not get any closer as the Tigers embarked on their scoring surge.
Brown’s 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Diego Coleman punctuated an 81-yard drive with 26 seconds remaining in the second to give Belton a 21-6 halftime cushion before McCallum completed the outburst.
“We were already up by two touchdowns at halftime, but we couldn’t let that get to our heads. We had to play like it was 0-0,” Snapp said. “We knew we had to keep working hard.”
The Tigers’ cushion inflated to 41-14 after Brown connected with Karson Dunn for a 10-yard score with 1:08 left in the third quarter, and Snapp — who finished with a team-high 94 yards rushing on 16 carries — scored on a 3-yard run with 10:57 remaining in the game.
Brown split his completions among six receivers, with Garrett Oliveira hauling in five passes for 78 yards.
Belton now turns its attention toward its final non-district contest of the season as it travels to face San Angelo Central on Friday before beginning its quest to notch second consecutive playoff appearance when it opens the District 11-5A-II schedule against Sept. 23 at Pflugerville.
“We just want to keep getting better,” Sniffin said. “That is all we try to do. It is going to be a long road trip, and then we’ll start district, which is the most important part of the season."
BELTON 41, HUNTSVILLE 28
Huntsville 0 6 8 14 — 28
Belton 14 7 13 7 — 41
Bel — Shaun Snapp 1 run (Cole Chrisman kick)
Bel — Isaac Abel 64 pass from Ty Brown (Chrisman kick)
Hun — Austin Taylor 3 run (kick failed)
Bel — Diego Coleman 16 pass from Brown (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Alton McCallum 92 kickoff return (Chrisman kick)
Hun — Braylon Phelps 2 run (Matthew Tatum from Taylor)
Bel — Karson Dunn 10 pass from Brown (kick failed)
Bel — Snapp 3 run (Chrisman kick)
Hun — Taylor 4 run (run failed)
Hun — Keiron Lee 4 run (Taylor run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hun Bel
First downs 16 19
Rushes-yards 34-111 42-140
Passing yards 141 229
Comp.-Att.-Int. 15-25-0 14-22-0
Punts-average 4-31.0 0-00.0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 3-1
Penalties-yards 7-50 8-67
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Huntsville: Jeremiah Winfrey 12-67, Lee 10-34, Taylor 10-7, Phelps 2-3; Belton: Snapp 16-94, Jay Burrola 9-35, LJ Underwood 8-19, Brown 6-2, Oliveira 1-2, Luke Flores 1-1, Noah Moaga 1-(-13).
PASSING — Huntsville: Taylor 15-25-0-141; Belton: Brown 14-22-0-229.
RECEIVING — Huntsville: Tatum 6-55, Mu’Koryc Norman 2-27, Payton Pryor 3-25, Tayjon Lewis 1-13, Winfrey 1-9, Phelps 1-9, Savion Conteh 1-3; Belton: Oliveira 5-78, Abel 1-64, Coleman 2-38, Dunn 2-23, Mason Ramm 3-22, Snapp 1-4.