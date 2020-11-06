ROCKDALE — The Rockdale Tigers drove into Lorena territory during the final seconds of Friday night’s game, needing a touchdown to force overtime in a battle for the District 11-3A-I crown. However, the Leopards kept the Tigers out of the end zone to hold on to a 49-42 victory and claim the league title.
With a playoff berth already secured entering Friday night, the Tigers will head into the postseason as the No. 3 seed in next week’s bi-district round.
The Tigers (6-4, 4-2) rallied multiple times to stay within reach of the Leopards (7-2, 5-1). Rockdale trailed 28-13 in the second quarter and 42-20 in the third, but found ways to fight back.
Rockdale quarterback Kobe Mitchell connected with Cedric Mitchell on a 6-yard TD pass that made it 28-20 at halftime. After allowing 14 straight points to start the third quarter, the Tigers responded with touchdown receptions of 7 and 42 yards by Anthony Dansby that made it 42-35 with less than 10 minutes remaining. Kobe Mitchell scored on a 60-yard TD run with less than 3 minutes left, but Rockdale failed to find the equalizing score late in the game.
Kobe Mitchell finished 7-of-18 passing for 213 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 107 yards and a score. Dansby had a game-high 110 yards receiving and two touchdown receptions for the Tigers.
LORENA 49, ROCKDALE 42
Lorena 21 7 14 7 — 49
Rockdale 13 7 8 14 — 42
Lor — Ben Smedshammer 4 run (McCray Lewis kick)
Roc — Cedric Mitchell 75 kickoff return (run failed)
Lor — Smedshammer 22 run (Lewis kick)
Roc — Kesean Raven 69 pass from Kobe Mitchell (Hagen Land kick)
Lor — Jadon Porter 10 run (Lewis kick)
Lor — Rhett Hanson 10 run (Lewis kick)
Roc — C.Mitchell 6 pass from K.Mitchell (Land kick)
Lor — Smedshammer 1 run (Lewis kick)
Lor — Reed Michna 38 run (Lewis kick)
Roc — Anthony Dansby 7 pass from K.Mitchell (Hagen pass from Mitchell)
Roc — Dansby 42 pass from K.Mitchell (Land kick)
Lor — Porter 60 pass from Smedshammer (Lewis kick)
Roc — K.Mitchell 60 run (Land kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Lor Roc
First downs 22 15
Rushes-yards 52-207 34-170
Passing yards 222 213
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-16-1 7-18-1
Punts-average 2-43 4-31
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-55 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lorena: Michna 23-88, Smedshammer 20-74, Porter 2-22, Hanson 6-19, Sam Ives 1-4; Rockdale: K.Mitchell 18-107, Cam’ron Valdez 14-59, Raven 2-4.
PASSING — Lorena: Smedshammer 12-16-1-222; Rockdale: K.Mitchell 7-18-1-213.
RECEIVING — Lorena: Porter 5-96, Lewis 4-92, Hanson 2-31, Jackson Pitts 1-3; Rockdale: Dansby 4-110, Raven 1-69, Land 1-28, C.Mitchell 1-6.
Holland 23
Thrall 7
HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets secured the No. 2 playoff seed out of District 12-2A-I with a convincing victory over Thrall in the regular-season finale.
Holland (8-2, 5-1) used a balanced ground attack spread across eight ballcarriers for 267 yards rushing, and the stingy Hornets defense held the Tigers (5-5, 3-3) to a 149 total yards.
Thrall took the early lead, though, scoring on a 14-yard run by Tyreke Irvin, who finished as the game’s leading rusher with 100 yards on 15 carries.
The Hornets answered by scoring the next 23 points. First was a 36-yard run by Ethan Mann in the first quarter that tied the score, followed by an 8-yard run by Karson Gomez to put Holland up 14-7 in the second. Hornets quarterback Ayden Tomasek then dialed up his own number, scoring from the 8 to give the Hornets a 20-7 halftime lead.
Holland’s Jose Arzola closed out the scoring with a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
HOLLAND 23, THRALL 7
Thrall 7 0 0 0 — 7
Holland 7 13 0 3 — 23
Thr — Tyreke Irvin 14 run (Colter Hill kick)
Hol — Ethan Mann 36 run (Jose Arzola kick)
Hol — Karson Gomez 8 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Ayden Tomasek 8 run (kick failed)
Hol — Arzola 29 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Thr Hol
First downs 8 13
Rushes-yards 40-134 41-267
Passing yards 15 74
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-9-3 5-12-0
Punts-average 3-41 2-33
Fumbles-lost 3-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-55 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Thrall: Irvin 15-100, Hill 10-26, Mikey Rodriguez 1-5, Dallas Meiske 14-3; Holland: Gomez 14-68, JC Chaney 4-68, Josh Evans 6-54, Mann 5-48, Tomasek 6-13, Caleb Evans 3-9, Javier Hernandez 2-5, Ashton Morris 1-2.
PASSING — Thrall: Meiske 1-9-3-15; Holland: Tomasek 5-12-0-74.
RECEIVING — Thrall: Hill 1-15; Holland: J.Evans 3-29, Morris 1-45, Gomez 1-2.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
CTCS 40
SA Holy Cross 14
SAN ANTONIO — Ryan Turley ran 22 times for 196 yards and scored four touchdowns as Central Texas Christian conquered the San Antonio Holy Cross Knights in a TAPPS District 3-IV tilt.
Turley’s exploits pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He remains one of the area’s top rushers with 1,179 yards on 119 carries — averaging almost 10 yards per run — and has scored 24 touchdowns.
While Turley was providing much of the offensive firepower, the Lions’ defense, which has yielded only 215.7 yards per game, held the Knights to just 186 yards for the game.
Turley opened the scoring with a 3-yard run, but the Knights (3-2, 2-1) tied it at 7-all with a 1-yard run by Romero Portillo.
Turley then scored on a 6-yard run to make it 13-7, and he extended the lead to 19-7 on a 39-yard scamper. CTCS quarterback Alec Gonzalez then found the end zone from the 3-yard line to give the Lions (6-1, 3-1) a 26-7 lead at the half.
The lead swelled to 33-7 in the third quarter when Gonzalez connected with Isaiah Dumont on a 27-yard scoring pass. The Knights trimmed it to 33-14 on a 44-yard run by Joe Angel Perez, but Turley ensured the victory with a 57-yard run in the fourth quarter to finalize the scoring.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 40,
SAN ANTONIO HOLY CROSS 14
CTCS 7 19 7 7 — 40
Holy Cross 7 0 0 7 — 14
CTCS — Ryan Turley 3 run (Charlie Hudson kick)
HC — Romelo Portillo 1 run (kick good)
CTCS — Turley 6 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Turley 39 run (run failed)
CTCS — Alec Gonzalez 3 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Isaiah Dumont 27 pass from Gonzalez (Hudson kick)
HC — Joe Perez 44 run (kick good
CTCS — Turley 57 run (Hudson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS HC
First downs 20 23
Rushes-yards 36-272 39-145
Passing yards 109 41
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-12-0 3-16-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 4-0
Penalties-yards 13-149 7-82
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Turley 22-196, Gonzalez 8-53, Connor Ling 3-18, Hudson 1-1; Holy Cross: Perez 6-70, Marc Garcia 11-69, Portillo 16-30.
PASSING — CTCS: Gonzalez 8-12-0-109; Holy Cross: Garcia 3-16-0-41.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Dumont 2-34, Andrew Lange 2-33, Turley 1-21, Cole Clark 1-10, Reagan Ragsdale 1-6, Ling 1-5; Holy Cross: Ian Solano 1-17, Perez 1-17, Corey Gutierrez 1-6,
— Reported by P.J. Thurman
Holy Trinity Cath. 66
RR Concordia 19
The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics handled business at home with a dominant win over Round Rock Concordia in a TAPPS six-man District 4-II game. Holy Trinity (4-3, 3-2) jumped out to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter, added 18 more in the second and tacked on 26 additional points in the third quarter to end things with a minute remaining in the third frame.
Quarterback Jace Martin led the Celtics with 243 yards and six touchdowns passing. Guido Zecca caught a team-high four passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Patrick McKenna had two receptions for 73 yards and a score. Victor Mares and Jose Arredondo caught a TD pass each against the Cardinals (1-5, 1-4).
Zaylin Blackwood added 80 yards rushing and a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns for Holy Trinity, which finished with 124 yards rushing.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 66,
ROUND ROCK CONCORDIA 19
Concordia 0 19 0 0 — 19
Holy Trinity 22 18 26 0 — 66
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING —Holy Trinity: Zaylin Blackwood 5-80, 2TD; Victor Mares 1-2, TD; Patrick McKenna 1-37, TD; Guido Zecca 2-15.
PASSING — Holy Trinity: Jace Martin 9-12-0-243, 6TD.
RECEIVING — Holy Trinity: Zecca 4-136, 3TD; Mares 1-2, TD; McKenna 2-73, TD; Jose Arredondo 1-7, TD.
Gatesville 46
Pecos 37
SAN ANGELO — One week after clinching a postseason berth, the Gatesville Hornets (4-5) picked up some more momentum for the playoffs with a non-district victory over the Pecos Eagles (3-5) in the regular-season finale.
Gatesville faces Carthage next week in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Division II playoffs.
No other information was reported before press time.
Bruceville-Eddy 26
Rosebud-Lott 25
TRAVIS — The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (3-6, 2-4 District 12-2A-I) fought off the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (3-6, 1-5) in the season finale for both teams.
No other information was reported before press time.
Hearne 45
Moody 6
MOODY — The Moody Bearcats (1-9, 0-6) ended their season with a loss to the District 12-2A-I champion Hearne Eagles (8-0, 6-0).
No other information was reported before press time.