Temple has the opportunity to open the season in a venue in which every team dreams of finishing theirs. AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry World.
Humberto Arizmendi has been there and done that — basically.
“I’ve played there before, in Pee Wee. But that was a long time ago,” Temple’s senior quarterback said Tuesday. “I’m sure this will be a lot better.”
Probably a safe bet.
That last time, when Arizmendi was 10 years old and playing for a youth team that also included current teammate and starting center Matthew Frye, he only got to utilize half the field. This Friday, there won’t be a yard off limits. And, as the 6-foot-1, 180-pound right-hander — who is penciled in to make his debut as a varsity signal caller in a shared role with sophomore Mikal Harrison-Pilot — pointed out, “I’m a lot bigger now.”
So is the opponent, Longview, which eliminated Temple from the 2019 Class 6A Division II playoffs with a 41-10 first-round victory.
Now, more than a year after the matchup was planned, the two Texas juggernauts steeped in traditions with 1,511 combined wins are set to square off at 8 p.m. Friday in the nightcap of a showcase, televised doubleheader aimed at highlighting the 100th year of the University Interscholastic League’s reign as the governing body over the state’s public school athletics.
It’ll be 48 minutes to relish in an environment that has no shortage of distractions — the most noticeable of course being the mammoth video screen that hovers 90 feet over the turf and spans from one 20-yard line to the other — which is why Wildcats fifth-year head coach Scott Stewart is preaching a standard approach to the proceedings. Arizmendi would like to oblige when the lights go on.
“Just sticking to the game plan, just focusing on what we work on all week and not get carried away with anything else. I’ll be there for the team no matter what,” Arizmendi said, lamenting the fact that he still has three days to wait before kickoff. “I’m ready. I’m excited. I’ve been working hard, as the whole team has.”
The Wildcats-Lobos game will follow the 4 p.m. encounter between Arlington Martin (Temple’s Week 3 opponent) and Denton Ryan. Tickets are available online through seatgeek.com and one ticket per person is valid for both games.
“I’ll drive however many miles further to play in a Berry Center, or NRG or AT&T, just so kids get that experience, because at the end of the day, this is a game. I’m going to have a bunch of kids that get to say they played in AT&T Stadium on TV,” Stewart said. “Would we love to do it twice in one year? Absolutely. But the fact of the matter is, these kids get to do it and a lot don’t.”
Looking at the Lobos
According to the Longview News-Journal, the Lobos’ lone scrimmage against Texarkana Texas last Thursday was halted 3 minutes into its live portion because of a brawl. Before that, though, Stewart said he saw enough from Longview on film to know that Temple will face a fast defense anchored by defensive lineman Joe Jones and linebacker Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson and an old-school offense led by returning running back Kaden Meredith.
“I’ll tell you what Longview will do for us. They’ll let us know exactly what we don’t have and exactly where we need to work,” Stewart said. “We’re going to go try to put on a good showing. Traditionally, Temple kids have stepped up, especially when you go up against a really physical, really talented football team. We’re going to go in there with a good plan, try to hit somebody in the mouth and see what happens.”
Meredith ran for 248 yards against the Wildcats a year ago and finished the season with 1,646 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing.
“He dots the (I formation) back there and absolutely sizzles downhill,” Stewart said.
Longview, which dropped back into 5A Division I during February’s biennial realignment, also will have a new starting quarterback after the graduation of Haynes King — the son of head coach John King — and sophomores Landyn Grant and Jordan Allen had productive moments during the scrimmage. Other weapons available to Grant and Allen are sophomore receiver Jalen Hale and fullback Markevion Haynes.
“They pride themselves on being physical and aggressive. (They are a) downhill-blocking team,” Temple defensive tackle Cody Little said.
Fresh starts
Temple likely will have eight players on offense and seven on defense make their first varsity starts Friday night, a list that includes the aforementioned Arizmendi, four offensive linemen and most of the secondary.
As Stewart announced last week, Arizmendi and Harrison-Pilot — a sophomore who spent last season as the Wildcats’ starting free safety — are still expected to see action Friday night in a dual-QB system.
“We can both play very well. We both have strong arms. He’s very fast and I feel like I’ve proven I can run, too, a little bit,” Arizmendi said. “So, it’s going to be exciting to see us both play.”