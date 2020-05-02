Imagine the anticipation and excitement of accepting the job of taking over a high school football program only to barely set foot on the campus and in the community before that part of life comes to a screeching halt.
Getting acquainted with new players, their strengths and weaknesses, as well as some new staff members, primarily through virtual means doesn’t quite cut it when a coach is trying to evaluate the prospects for his debut season.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, being apart from players and the rest of the staff is the way of life for all head coaches, but it’s worse yet for first-timers trying to implement their schemes.
“I got about three weeks in before all heck broke loose,” said new Belton coach Brett Sniffin, who was hired in January after eight successful seasons at Fort Bend Ridge Point. “I moved here over spring break and haven’t been back (to school) since.
“We’ve had positive meetings installing what we want to do with the kids and coaches. Not doing it physically makes it difficult. We have playbooks we can send them. Those are words and every team has its own language.”
Moody’s Lonnie Judd waited almost 30 years to become a football head coach. In one sense, he’s still waiting but has gotten as up to speed on his Bearcats as possible through online meetings. He’s used the down time to “watch a ton of film” on his team, and he likes its prospects.
“I had one week with them and then we went on spring break,” he said. “Since then, we’ve been meeting online and I’ve been trying to get to know them. My big deal is to build relationships and once we get the green light, I look forward to doing that.”
Judd, a Hewitt Midway and Baylor alum who began his career in 1991 at Waco Reicher Catholic and later coached at Axtell before embarking on long stints as a top assistant at Midway and Keller Timber Creek, likens what figures to be a truncated time of preparation to coaching an all-star game. Judd has been running essentially the same offensive schemes as an assistant for 25 years.
“You’ve got to figure out how to get everybody on the same page in a hurry,” he said. “Everybody may have to start out simple, simple.”
Academy’s Chris Lancaster was hired in early March shortly before spring break. Lancaster, a former Bruceville-Eddy head coach, came to Academy after helping Troy to last year’s historic playoff run and has some familiarity with the Bees from the opposite sideline.
“The first time I was able to meet with the team was the Friday before spring break,” said Lancaster, 52, who spent many years coaching at the college level at Baylor and Sam Houston State. “I haven’t seen them since. It’s been every kind of emotion you can think of. There’s been frustration. But by the same token, you want the safety.
“I don’t think we’ll be behind on X’s and O’s. Where we’ll be behind is building relationships. Any time you have turnover and change, that’s what you want to get started on. Right now, I’m just familiar with them as jersey numbers.”
None of this is favorable to head coaches starting out, but other new area coaches such as Brian Cope at Lake Belton, Jacob Campsey at Rockdale and Stephen Brosch at Granger were all promoted from within their respective school districts, so they at least have the advantage of being more familiar with their athletes.
The loss of spring drills means Class 6A and 5A teams will get an extra week of practice in August, but there will be a lot to teach in a compact amount of time — provided the all-clear sign is given by then.
“I’d much rather have the five weeks in the spring,” Sniffin said. “We did get an extra scrimmage scheduled. Missing out on the spring and the 7-on-7 workouts hurts. Hopefully, there will be a common-sense factor (with the UIL) to provide more time for workouts and to get into football shape.”
As a coach in his first season with a program, Sniffin doesn’t buy into the “everyone’s in the same boat” philosophy.
“We’re not all in the same boat,” he said. “Boats run in different ways. We’ve got to pick up our oars so we’re not too late.”
Even though Sniffin, Judd and Lancaster are new to their programs, this is hardly the first rodeo for any of them. They all have been at this for a long while. Enduring lockdown restrictions from a global pandemic, however, is a first for everybody.
Lancaster does see one potential positive on the horizon.
“Everybody’s batteries should be recharged,” he said. “I miss doing a lot of things like 7-on-7, track meets and baseball. (Athletics) is a long grind. It’s year-round with select teams and personal coaches.
“Looking at the whole picture, I hope that when we get to the light at the end of the tunnel, we will all be fresher and hungrier — more appreciative.”