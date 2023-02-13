Salado-Lampasas girls hoops

Salado’s Lorali Bookout (4) puts up a shot over Lampasas’ Abigail Williams in the Lady Eagles’ bi-district playoff win Monday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Diane Konarik admitted to some trepidation in returning to Tiger Gym where she spent many years as an assistant, and on Monday brought her youthful Salado Lady Eagles to face an unpredictable Lampasas team.

