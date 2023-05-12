AUSTIN — One year after missing out on a gold medal at the state meet by a half-inch, Rosebud-Lott’s Jamarquis Johnson finished only third at the regional level last month and didn’t earn the long jump’s wild-card berth for the biggest meet of the season.
Rosebud-Lott’s Johnson goes from sideline to state champ
Eric Drennan
