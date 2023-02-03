Belton’s roster was completely dismantled during the offseason, but head coach Jason Fossett does not feel much has changed.
Entering the season, the Tigers were in the midst of a rebuild after retaining just one starter and two other players without much playing experience from last year’s team that earned a share of a district championship.
Despite the turnover, Belton’s performances of late have been impressive. That includes Friday night, when the Tigers collected their seventh win in eight games by defeating Lake Belton 65-43 at Bronco Gym to inch closer to a fourth consecutive playoff berth.
While only a few familiar faces remain, Fossett believes his team’s identity is the same.
“This is just a group of guys that wants to win and buys into their roles,” Fossett said. “It is really starting to look a lot like last year’s group that accepted their roles, and good things happen when players do that. These guys are all playing for each other.”
After falling into an early 14-9 hole, the Tigers quickly took control and never relinquished it. They scored 14 consecutive points and never trailed again.
Junior guard Trap Johnson guided the Tigers by scoring a game-high 27 points to go with six blocks and five rebounds, and teammate Jayden Ford had eight points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Starting guards E.J. Foutz and Gian Carlo combined for 21 points and 11 assists, and senior Desmond Adams came off the bench to provide four rebounds and three steals.
“We have developed so much chemistry on this team,” Ford said. “It feels like we are around each other 24 hours, seven days a week just talking about life and basketball. We’re just one big family. It’s a brotherhood, and it shows on the court.”
In the second quarter, the Broncos responded to the Tigers’ early outburst by pulling within six points at 30-24 after senior Chris Jarrett’s successful free throws, but Lake Belton did not get any closer.
Belton (22-8, 7-3 District 22-5A) closed the first half with seven straight points, Ford connected on a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, and Lake Belton was never within single digits again.
Jarrett finished with 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Broncos (15-14, 2-8), and junior forward Selman Bridges had seven points and seven rebounds.
Both teams must prepare quickly to return to the court because Tuesday’s games were postponed until today because of the inclement weather.
Lake Belton hosts Killeen today, when the Tigers are at home to play Waco. Both games start at 1 p.m.
“It’s going to be a quick turnaround. But if we win, we could clinch a playoff spot,” Fossett said. “So, we have to be ready to play even though it is an early tipoff. These guys need to get some rest and be ready, because we can’t take anybody lightly in this district.”