BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s bid for a 16th American Southwest Conference football title will begin Feb. 6, 2021, according to the league’s schedule released Monday afternoon.
With all of the ASC’s fall seasons pushed to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league’s 10 football teams will be divided into East and West Divisions, with each squad playing a five-game schedule.
UMHB will be in the East, opening the season Feb. 6 against Belhaven in Jackson, Miss. Following an open date, the Crusaders host Louisiana College on Feb. 20 and Southwestern on Feb. 27 before closing their divisional slate at East Texas Baptist in Marshall on March 6.
The top seeds from each division will meet in the conference championship game March 13, the same day the second, third, fourth and fifth seeds square off. The West Division will host the championship game along with the contests for the third and fifth seeds. The East will host the other two matchups.
Times have not been set for any of the games and will be selected by the host school based on other home athletic events scheduled for that weekend.